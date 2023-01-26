How to try GeForce Now and Amazon Luna for free after the shutdown of Google Stadia

Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia are all recognized names in the market for cloud gaming, and they offer plenty to their players. However, the scene has now changed with the latest developments following Google Stadia's shutdown on January 18, 2023.

Its competitors seem to leave no stone unturned in making the most of the opportunity. With the vacancy created by the sudden closure, there's a gulf in the market for users looking for new options. However, everyone tends to be skeptical about what a new service can offer.

Thankfully, former Google Stadia users can now try out what GeForce Now and Amazon Luna have to offer. Moreover, they won't have to spend money before being convinced about what they will receive. There are two separate offers that everyone can enjoy free of cost. Let's take a look at the exact process to redeem both of them, and a brief idea about what members get in the form of features.

Both GeForce Now and Amazon Luna will aim to mitigate the space left by Google Stadia's shutdown

GeForce Now and Amazon Luna are essentially cloud-based gaming services that allow players to play a huge roster of games. In simpler terms, both do pretty similar stuff to what Google Stadia used to do, although there are differences in pricing and the library of available titles.

LarZen @_LarZen_



Is this real or some scammers messing about again? Just got this email from what looks like @Ubisoft about 1 month free GeForceNOW.Is this real or some scammers messing about again? @Ubisoft Support Just got this email from what looks like @Ubisoft about 1 month free GeForceNOW.Is this real or some scammers messing about again? @UbisoftSupport https://t.co/AOjBa29Mmi

Naturally, the process for both will be different, and let's look at how new users can try out Nvidia GeForce Now.

The new offering seems to be in partnership with Ubisoft, as many members have reported getting a link. You will receive a code in your inbox if you have a Ubisoft account. The code is being handed out as a promotional service and isn't restricted to former Google Stadia users. Once redeemed, you can use a month of free access to GeForce Now.

The service comes with different tiers based on monthly charges, and the Priority tier comes with several perks. It offers games at a 1080P resolution, 60 Hz of refresh rate, and up to six hours per session.

Amazon Luna @amazonluna These days, you might need more than a 7-day trial to explore what we have to offer. Play now with 2 months free: amzn.to/3keagra . Terms apply. These days, you might need more than a 7-day trial to explore what we have to offer. Play now with 2 months free: amzn.to/3keagra. Terms apply. https://t.co/LLBmhut0AE

Of course, Amazon Luna is another alternative to Google Stadia and GeForce Now, if someone isn't satisfied with what the latter offers. Typically, new users will get a seven-day trial to test Amazon's service. But the company appears willing to compete with GeForce Now and capitalize on the issue by extending the promotion to a two-month trial.

You will need to go to Amazon Luna's official website. You will then have to subscribe to a membership, and if it's your first time, the two-month trial will begin automatically. It's only valid for new accounts and isn't limited to previous users of Google Stadia.

The main tier of Amazon's cloud gaming service costs $9.99 per month and has a library of over 200 games. Several titles rotate every week, and members can even access special perks if they have Prime Gaming. Like Nvidia's services, they can stream games at 1080P and 60 Hz.

While neither of the two is an exact carbon copy of Google Stadia, they can fill in the gap.

Poll : 0 votes