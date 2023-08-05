How to turn your Android home screen to look like iPhone iOS 17?

Apple recently unveiled its iOS 17, its latest OS update, at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, and some of its unique features caught the eye of many smartphone enthusiasts. We also got new iOS widgets and a new style of folder placements and app categories with the latest update. So, you might want to try these new features on your Android smartphone but must be wondering how to do so.

Don't worry. We have got your back! This article will guide you with a brief tutorial on easily installing the latest iOS launcher on your Android smartphone. If you're an Android user wanting to try something different or give your phone a new look, switching to an iOS launcher will give your smartphone a new look.

How do I download iOS 17 launcher?

All the features of the iOS 17 launcher from Tru Dev (Image via Google Play Store)

So, we now present you some easy-to-follow steps, which you can easily follow to turn your Android home screen into the latest iOS launcher. Multiple iOS launchers are available on Google Play Store, but we would only recommend the Launcher iOS 17 app, as it comes without any advertisements and offers smooth animation.

Let us look at all the steps to install this app without issues on your Android smartphone.

Open the Google Play Store, search for Launcher iOS 17, or install the app from this link.

Click on Install and then Open the app.

and then the app. You will see multiple Settings options. First, tap on the Make Default launcher section.

section. Now, make the Launcher iOS 17 the default home app.

This will change the launcher of your home screen to look exactly like iOS's latest build. For further changes, once again, select the Launcher iOS app.

You can now change wallpapers, customize your app library and hide apps of your choice.

Further, the launcher even allows you to use Dynamic Island features like any latest iPhone Pro model and enables you to customize your lock screen.

So, with these easy steps, you can successfully use the iOS launcher on your Android home screen app. Further, this app easily allows you to customize your home screen, just like on any Apple device with iOS's latest build.

The True Dev's Launcher of iOS has multiple perks, including free access, the absence of any ads, the inclusion of iPhone functionalities, a premium icon set, and a user-friendly design. All these features make it one of the most excellent launchers for Android. Anyone wishing to give their Android device a modern, fresh look should use this launcher.

