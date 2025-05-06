Turning your iPhone into a handheld console can offer you a console-like gaming experience. With the technological advancements of recent years, Apple has successfully enhanced the iPhone's gaming capability. While you can run retro classics with emulators, the more recent custom A-series chips help iPhone users run more graphically demanding games smoothly.

Besides, with devices like the Razer Kishi or Backbone, you don't have to deal with the occasional issues involving virtual controls. On that note, this guide explains how to turn your iPhone into a handheld console.

A guide to turn your iPhone into a handheld console

You can always play retro classics using emulators and virtual controls on almost all iPhones. However, for a complete console-like gaming experience, you can turn your iPhone into a handheld console using controllers like the Backbone One or Razer Kishi V2. Recent iPhones that support external controllers can help you in the process.

Follow these steps to turn your iPhone into a handheld console:

Step 1: Connect your iPhone to an external controller.

Connect your iPhone to an external controller. Step 2: Download iOS games with controller support from the App Store.

Download iOS games with controller support from the App Store. Step 3: Enjoy a console-like experience.

A controller like the Backbone One can also connect you with your PlayStation or Xbox accounts. Thus, you can enjoy Xbox games on the go or connect your iPhone and play them on a bigger screen.

You can also use cloud gaming services like GeForce Now to turn your iPhone into a handheld console. Here is a step-by-step guide below to learn more about it:

Step 1: Search for GeForce Now on your browser.

Search for GeForce Now on your browser. Step 2: Click the first link that appears.

Click the first link that appears. Step 3: Click Join Today and choose between the free and paid plans to join.

Click Join Today and choose between the free and paid plans to join. Step 4: Click the Profile icon and click on 'Play Now' to access the games.

Click the Profile icon and click on 'Play Now' to access the games. Step 5: Once you see the "Welcome to GeForce NOW" dialogue box appear on your screen, click the "Set up GeForce NOW to Play" option and follow the steps provided.

Once you see the "Welcome to GeForce NOW" dialogue box appear on your screen, click the "Set up GeForce NOW to Play" option and follow the steps provided. Step 6: Once you complete these steps by adding GeForce Now to your homescreen, launch it from there.

Once you complete these steps by adding GeForce Now to your homescreen, launch it from there. Step 7: Then, click the Profile icon at the top-right corner and log in with your NVIDIA id credentials.

You can now search for games from your Ubisoft, Epic Games, or Steam accounts. Search for it, connect your controllers to turn your iPhone into a handheld device, and start playing on the go.

The benefits of iOS gaming

There are several benefits of gaming on an iOS device. Thanks to the A17 Pro and the newer custom A-series chips, playing AAA titles like Assassin's Creed Mirage, Death Stranding 2, and those from the Resident Evil franchise has become much easier.

The iPhone's native gaming power has improved significantly over the years and now runs demanding titles effortlessly (Image via Tencent Mobile)

Besides, the native gaming power of the device helps players smoothly run demanding titles from the App Store like PUBG, CODM, and Genshin Impact. However, note that games like PUBG do not allow external controllers, so don't expect a console-like experience when playing it on an iPhone.

You can run popular retro classics on your iPhone with an emulator (Image via Nintendo)

Furthermore, you can install emulators like Delta to try out classic gaming titles, such as Super Mario 64, Mario Kart, and The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass. While the hardware that ran these titles was discontinued long ago, you can still play them on your mobile device.

While the graphics might not be great, turning your iPhone into a handheld console can take your gaming experience to the next level. Since you can play games from the Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and Steam on your phone, you could save a lot of cash.

