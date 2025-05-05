Why is retro gaming making a comeback?

The retro gaming industry still attracts many veterans and new generation players in 2025. Despite the craze for VR headsets and MMORPG titles with ultra-realistic graphics, new gamers are starting to appreciate indie titles that harness the retro style due to their simplistic gameplay and pixel art. Such aspects help create a long-term player base for these games.

Ad

This article explores possible reasons that have resulted in the comeback of the retro gaming industry.

Note: This article is subjective and based on the writer's point of view.

Why is the retro gaming industry still relevant?

Retro games are still relevant and adored by a large chunk of the gaming community because of their simplistic gameplay-first design and pick-up-and-play action. Such gameplay mechanics attract many gamers looking for a fun, distraction-free gameplay session.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Retro turn-based RPGs with a great story

However, there are other reasons behind the comeback of these titles, as explored below.

The nostalgia factor

Retro titles like Pac-Man, Tekken 3, and Super Mario 64 garnered a huge fan base throughout the 1990s. Players from that generation have often encouraged the younger generation to try them out, causing a surge in the classic games' playerbase.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The pixel art combined with simplistic gameplay and straightforward mechanics retains a majority of new players seeking a less complex gaming experience.

Market growth

The retro gaming market is showing amazing growth prospects. According to a report from Market Report Analytics, a business intelligence and market research platform, the retro video gaming industry is booming, with a projected estimation for 2025 being over $500 million.

Also read: Best retro games on Nintendo Switch online

Ad

The collecting and reselling market for retro games is also growing, forcing development companies to plan re-releases of popular titles. This has made the games more accessible for players.

The role of gaming communities

Gaming communities also have a big role to play in the recent resurgence of the retro gaming industry. Players share gameplay tips in gaming groups on social media, discussing their gameplay experiences. This encourages the younger audience to try out the games.

Ad

Ad

Besides, speedrunning events for these classic games push new players to try and complete them faster than their favorite content creators. This adds a sense of competition, which makes these game events more appealing to new players.

Accessibility of the titles

Most retro games were released on outdated hardware that is no longer in production. Thanks to organizations like the Video Game History Foundation that work to preserve classic games and maintain the records of video gaming history, these titles are not lost forever.

Ad

Also read: Retro WWE games that are worth a revisit

Such organizations (and some game development companies) re-release these classic titles on digital platforms. Besides, emulators also make them accessible to more gamers. Due to the tech advancements of recent times, some classic titles received complete remakes that help players enjoy them in modern graphical standards.

The rise of the indie influence

The indie style of game design catches the essence of classic retro games perfectly. The pixel art graphics and 8-bit sound make gamers appreciate many old retro games that may have influenced the creation of these indie titles.

Ad

Indie games like Undertale grab the essence of retro games, influencing players to try out some classic titles (Image via Toby Fox)

Since indie developers often take creative risks that big studios avoid, following the style of classic games, indie titles often serve as a bridge between the past and the present.

Ad

Based on the aforementioned factors, the retro gaming industry appears to be on the verge of a comeback. Retro games already have a large, returning playerbase, and thanks to the preservation of some classic titles, their simplistic nature, availability, and certain other aspects, the craze for these titles does not seem to be vanishing anytime soon.

However, with many new advanced games built on modern technology, the retro gaming industry may never be able to return to its glory days. So, while there will be a demand for classic titles, a complete comeback of retro games seems unlikely.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More