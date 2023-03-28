Intel is a leading manufacturing company in the processor segment and enjoys a massive market share. To perform effectively and support the most recent software and firmware upgrades, the device requires frequent driver updates. These enhancements take the form of driver updates, which may be downloaded and installed on the machine. Intel has engineered a quick and easy method for users to get their hands on the latest drivers. The firm has created a driver support program that can identify and display the most recent drivers for download.

This approach is a straightforward way to keep the computer up to date-with Intel products. This article will explain the easiest way to update Intel drivers.

Intel Driver update with support application and more

Enthusiasts and tech-savvy users know their way around finding the required drivers, downloading them from official websites, and installing them. Nonetheless, a sizable proportion of consumers choose one-click solutions to avoid mistakes.

Intel has a specialized program that can be downloaded and used to detect compatible hardware automatically. Users may rapidly navigate through the app and download the newest drivers by following the procedures outlined below.

Download and install Intel Driver & Support Assistant (DSA) from the official website.

The installation will require a system restart to complete the process.

Users can find the app from the “^” icon on the Taskbar.

Click on the DSA icon to open a small menu.

Click on “Check for new drivers”.

After a short amount of time, it will display all the drivers that can be downloaded.

Install the drivers to complete the driver updates.

This is the most secure and dependable approach for keeping your PC up to date. Before the advent of support tools, users would have to manually check for and download updates for their individual hardware. The Driver & Support Assistant application provides convenience and driver updates regularly.

It is crucial to note, however, that the app may fail to identify and list driver updates for some components. Some devices will necessitate manual driver upgrades from official sources.

Other driver update methods

Windows 10 offers another route for users to update the drivers of the system’s hardware. This approach is extremely simple and does not require the installation of any additional software. Here are the steps to update your PC's drivers directly from Windows 10.

Turn on your PC.

Right-click on the Start button and click on “Device Manager”.

A new window will pop up listing all the detected hardware present inside the PC including the CPU, GPU, Display, and peripherals.

Expand the window on the required hardware and right-click on its name.

Click on the “Update driver” button to start the process.

This method can be a bit tricky for some users as they will need to be informed of the accurate name and description of their hardware. These details can be learned from either the PC description present inside Windows 10 PC settings or by simply accessing the properties of the PC.

