How to use Craiyon AI (Dall E Mini) image generator?

Craiyon AI, previously known as Dall-E Mini, is an online image tool that allows users to generate photos through text prompts. Over the past few months, the platform has gained much recognition alongside the topic of image generators like Midjourney.

These tools offer a fascinating experience for someone looking to create artwork based on easy commands. Users will be excited to learn how little effort is needed on this platform to make simple artwork or generate an image of their desire. This aspect makes using tools like Craiyon much easier and more interesting.

Here, we guide users on how to make AI artwork on this platform:

Easy steps for generating images with Craiyon AI

As of now, Craiyon AI does not generate the best images—in terms of size and quality—when it comes to adding faces. However, it is a great platform for trying out simple artwork.

Trying to generate images via prompts in Craiyon AI (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here's how you can use text prompts to generate images on the platform:

Open your web browser and visit craiyon.com. Upon landing on the webpage, click on the search tab.

Try adding prompts for the images you want. Start with something simple, such as a fictional character's name or an object, and then tie in some more information.

You can also add locations to the texts. Specifying an art style will also help the AI understand the type of image it needs to generate.

The art style description can be pretty much anything. As long as the AI grabs the information correctly, it will produce an image with the help of the internet library.

Descriptions could include a person's mood, looks, shape, location, composition, or adding multiple objects or people to the sentence.

Once the prompt is appropriately structured, click the Draw icon, and the AI will start generating.

Patience is needed now as the process could take up to two minutes. Once this is done, the AI will show you nine image results generated based on your prompt.

Any of the results can be clicked on to get an enlarged view. However, one must know that the images lack quality and are primarily low resolution. Screenshots of the final products can be taken through the integrated buttons provided by the website. Options like Print on a T-Shirt are also available for those interested.

The official site also provides a variety of options when it comes to purchasing merchandise with the generated images attached to them. Users can browse through the list of products from the Craiyon AI webpage and pick the one they prefer.

The Craiyon AI tool for image generating has come a long way since its release. With the fast growth of such applications, one will likely come across robust platforms that will soon encompass better options. Users can even expect the platform to go through more stages of development in the near future.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes