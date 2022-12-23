5 best easy to use Web Development tools to learn for beginners 

Web Development has become one of the most trending skills in the IT list. The ability to make web applications and working sites with code is a skill many are learning. It has been a popular aspect of the development industry for the past few years and has gained more recognition.

Aspiring developers learning the ropes for making the perfect websites for clients must know a few essential tools to boost their workforce. These tools can also help absolute beginners who are just getting into the development industry. Web Development will slowly gain more efficient tools in its arsenal as time passes.

The upcoming year could be a great starting point for professionals and beginners in this industry. It is always recommended to have an updated skill list.

Five simple Web Development tools to master for beginners

1) Mongo DB

Mongo DB quickly became a popular document-oriented, no sequel (NoSQL) database. Released back in 2009, Mongo DB replaces traditional database models with documents. Users can get the hang of modern data models with the help of this database.

It is flexible and provides a variety of salient features that users will find handy. Mongo also fully supports JSON, which is widely used for API communications across the web.

2) Node.js

Node.js is not only a great run-time environment for Web Development, but it can also help beginners to start running their javaScript code on the back end. Node.js is extremely fast and can help users make scalable and fast loading websites.

It allows the JavaScript code to interact with the computer hardware. Moreover, It can also help users make desktop applications. Popular websites like Trello, Netflix, and Wikipedia also run on Node.js. It is an essential tool that new Web Developers must learn.

3) Next.js

Next.js should be a top choice in any Web developers tool kit when making static websites. It is a JavaScript framework that allows users to build fast and efficient static web pages with applaudable features. The framework is based on the popular JavaScript tool, React.

The Automatic Static Optimization makes both static and dynamic become a single aspect. This also allows Next.js to make web applications that have both server-side rendered and statically generated pages.

4) Bootstrap

Bootstrap is one of the most popular CSS frameworks used for Web Development. It helps users create responsive, mobile-friendly websites while fully supporting designs for standard web pages.

The Bootstrap documentation can help new developers learn the ropes of this framework with ease. It features a variety of in-built tools that gives front-end programmers an edge. With Bootstrap 6 also on its way, it is recommended that beginners learn the basics.

5) React

React is the most popular JavaScript library that every front-end developer must learn. The Web Development industry has received edges with React. The open-source library features many user interface components that help design and add functionality to websites much more accessible.

React can be used for implementing interactive UI and web-based applications with efficiency and less hassle of pure code. Compared to vanilla JavaScript, React makes Web Development an accessible environment for beginners.

Newcomers to this field must expand their toolkits to various programs that will make their life easier. Apart from the aformentioned tools, the Web Development world also demands developers to know many other frameworks and libraries.

These libraries and frameworks constantly gain new features and updates each day. Beginners must be aware of this before learning any of the mentioned tools.

