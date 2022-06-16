GTA 6 fans speculate on Rockstar announcement after website blackout

After a recent and complete blackout that affected GTA developer Rockstar Games, speculation started spiralling as fans believed that it was a sign that something new was going to come their way.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has been red hot since the official confirmation by Rockstar Games that GTA 6 is in development. Even though the developer hasn’t shared any updates on that afterward, it looks like they may be preparing for some recent announcements.

It’s not new for fans to try to find any updates related to the upcoming game. Over the past couple of months, there has been a lot of speculation online related to an update for GTA 6. Especially when Rockstar's official website went completely dark recently, fans couldn’t help but expect an update related to the game.

Fans believe Rockstar's blackout might lead to a GTA 6 announcement in the near future

GTA News 🔴 RockstarINTEL.com @GTAonlineNews Rockstar Games' website is currently down displaying a black screen.



Social Club and Rockstar Support sites are still working.

Though a website going dark isn’t something new, it serves as a medium of speculation, especially when it’s anything related to Rockstar. The main website of the developer went dark for some time on Wednesday.

Some fans specualted heavily on all this to be connected with the release of GTA 6. Here are a few of the fans' reactions on Twitter:

Daviid  @IttsDaviid

An intentionally black screen in rockstargames.com and later, a big logo with a date. In 25th october of 2011, the same thing happened.

The website resumed working shortly after, which resulted in disappointment for those who were expecting it to be related to the next iteration of the GTA series. Even Red Dead Redemption 2 fans were disappointed as they were expecting some new content for the game. Howevever, a chunk of the community still believes that an announcement is due in the near future.

For now, the website is working completely fine with no new information present. One could wonder when GTA 6 will officially be announced or revealed.

When can fans expect an official reveal for GTA 6?

In 2013, Rockstar North’s then president, Leslie Benzies, spoke up about the sequel to Grand Theft Auto 5 in an interview:

“We don’t know what GTA 6 will be, but we’ve got some ideas. We’ve got about 45 years’ worth of ideas we want to do. We’ll pick the right ones. It comes from the idea first."

The statement further went on to say:

"Where it is going to be set is the first question. That then defines the missions; you’re doing different things in LA than in New York or Miami. The map and the story get worked up together, and the story has a basic flow of how it works out so you can layer the mission in.”

Since then, there has been a complete silence regarding any updates related to the game. However, in February 2022, Rockstar Games confirmed that the game is in active development by stating:

“Active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.”

On May 31, 2022, French journalist Chris Klippel tweeted that a big announcement from Rockstar was on its way related to the new project.

Chris' Klippel @Chris_Klippel Visiblement, une annonce se prépare. Je ne sais pas encore quand, ni ce que cela va concerner, mais ce serait « un nouveau projet ». Cela peut arriver relativement vite.

Though the developers might be working on something completely different, this doesn’t stop fans from speculating who are anxiously waiting for an update related to Grand Theft Auto 6.

Considering the past GTA games’ announcements and the release date structure, both Grand Theft Auto 4 and Grand Theft Auto 5 were released within two years after the official announcement. If the developers follow the same format and announce the game this year, players can expect it to be released as soon as 2023 or 2024.

The famous Rockstar Games insider, Tez2, also predicted a 2023 or early 2024 release date for the upcoming game in the series.

Till then, fans can wait while enjoying the next-gen versions of the game, available for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. While past games have ultimately made their way to PC, the same can be expected for the upcoming game.

