GTA 5 on Steam, Epic Games, or Rockstar Games Launcher: Which one to buy?

GTA 5 remains the touchstone of action-adventure gaming almost a decade after its release. It is the latest mainline iteration of the Grand Theft Auto series, following 2008's Grand Theft Auto 4 and the seventh main entry in the franchise. Even after all these years, the game's popularity does not seem to waver, and players continuously seek out different platforms on which the game is available.

Since its PC release, the game has been selling like hotcakes, and the phenomenon still does not seem to change. Grand Theft Auto 5 for PC offers players the option to explore Los Santos and Blaine County in resolutions of up to 4k and beyond, and the chance to experience the game running at 60 fps.

It can be accessed via various platforms, including Steam, Epic Games, and Rockstar Games Launcher. Virtually, there is no difference between these platforms to play the game on. However, some features are exclusively available for each of them, making players question where to buy.

With that said, let's learn about the features and exclusive discounts in the game on all three available platforms.

Where to buy GTA 5 PC - Platforms, price, features & more

1) GTA 5 on Steam

To access the game on a PC using Steam, players need to have an account on the platform. The most attractive aspect of accessing GTA 5 through Steam is that it also offers remote play through an Android smartphone, using an application called Steam Link. The game can be displayed and controlled on mobile phones, even though the game remains on the desktop.

For this to work, PCs and mobile phones should be connected through the same internet network, and players should ideally use a separate controller since touchscreen controls are not very handy.

The premium edition of this game can currently be purchased at a 63% sale for $14.98. However, a variety of discounts are available from time to time.

2) GTA 5 on Epic Games

As most players would know, GTA 5, when made available on the Epic Games Store in May 2020, caused a massive uproar within the community. It became even more famous because the game was made available for free for a few days after its release on the platform. To access the game in the store, players need to download and set up the Epic Games launcher and search for the game in the search bar.

The game can be purchased for $29.99 on the Epic Games Store. However, the premium edition of the game is currently up for sale in the store at 50% off. Players can purchase the game for only $14.99 until 11 AM on June 16, 2022.

3) GTA 5 on Rockstar Games Launcher

The Rockstar Games Launcher is a PC application for Windows that allows players to access all Rockstar Games PC collections in a single destination. It includes a slew of new features, including cloud and save support for all supported games, automatic updates for the Rockstar Games PC collection, and ways to stay abreast of all the latest news from right inside the Launcher.

GTA 5 can be played using Rockstar Games Launcher, and it can be purchased for PC at $29.99.

Players can buy the game depending on the various offers available from time to time and indulge in the exclusive gaming experience. However, Steam currently seems to be the best option to buy the game since it offers the game at the lowest price. It also has the option for remote play, making the game more accessible.

Players are advised to keep checking the stores for the latest discount information.

Note: This article reflects the author's own opinions.

