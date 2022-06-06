How likely is GTA 6 announcement in 2022?

GTA 6 has been the topic of conversation in the gaming world for quite some time, and it is turning into a bit of an exciting-contentious affair among players.

Over the past couple of months, there have been lots of leaks online claiming to be from the next sequel in the Grand Theft Auto series. Fans worldwide are excited to find any new information about the game or see its actual gameplay.

How did all the continual noise about GTA 6 start?

It all began in 2013 when Rockstar North’s former president Leslie Benzies spoke up about the next installment. In a four-part conversation during an interview, he stated:

“We don’t know what GTA 6 will be, but we’ve got some ideas. We’ve got about 45 years’ worth of ideas we want to do. We’ll pick the right ones. It comes from the idea first. Where it is going to be set is the first question. That then defines the missions; you’re doing different things in LA than in New York or Miami. The map and story get worked up together, and the story has a basic flow of how it works out so you can layer the mission in.”

It was the first time fans realized that the developers were thinking about a sequel to the then newly released Grand Theft Auto 5. There was no confirmation of the possibility of the title until recently.

Road so far

In February 2022, Rockstar Games confirmed the possibility of GTA 6 by stating:

“Active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.”

Since then, numerous leaks have suggested aspects of the game’s story, spotlights, locations, maps, and many more. Such enthusiasm has steered users into believing that whatever news comes up on the horizon relating to Rockstar might be about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto itself.

One such incident took place recently.

Chris’ Klippel @Chris_Klippel Visiblement, une annonce se prépare. Je ne sais pas encore quand, ni ce que cela va concerner, mais ce serait « un nouveau projet ». Cela peut arriver relativement vite. 🙂 Visiblement, une annonce se prépare. Je ne sais pas encore quand, ni ce que cela va concerner, mais ce serait « un nouveau projet ». Cela peut arriver relativement vite. 🙂 https://t.co/Gr0Sgxzdua

French journalist Chris Klippel, quite known for his substantial track record on Rockstar’s upcoming moves, tweeted that the company is preparing for a big announcement. He also stated that it is coming soon and is related to a new project they are currently working on.

Many fans have started speculating that the announcement will be related to the next installment of the Grand Theft Auto series. Nothing can be said for sure, as the organization might be working on other big projects along with said title.

After the development announcement of GTA 6 by Rockstar, it was evident that official news would be out sooner or later. Whether or not the recent update will feature the game reveal is debatable, but an announcement seems plausible.

Will GTA 6 get its official launch by the end of 2022?

Grand Theft Auto 4 was announced in 2006 and released in 2008. Similarly, its sequel was announced in 2011 and came out in 2013.

Considering these announcements and the release date structure, both games were released within two years of being announced. If Rockstar follows the same format and announces the title this year, players can expect it to be released in 2023 or early 2024.

Rockstar Games insider Tez2 also predicted a 2023 to early 2024 release date for the game.

Evaluating the newly released Grand Theft Auto 5 next-gen version for consoles, GTA 6 might probably be released on Xbox Series X and PS5. While past games have ultimately made their way to PC, the same can be expected for the upcoming game.

