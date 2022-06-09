GTA San Andreas has a new and insanely fast speedrun record

GTA San Andreas' fastest speed run record of 12 hours and eight minutes has finally been beaten by almost 43 minutes.

This is the message players receive upon 100% completion of GTA San Andreas gameplay:

"100% achieved! Stats and cash have been boosted! Rhino and Hydra delivered to CJ's house in Grove Street."

To complete it when focusing on the main objective is about 31 hours. On average, players will need around 80 hours and 33 minutes. If rushed, the average time taken to complete the game is 25 hours and 36 minutes. However, somebody has beaten the game in a record time.

A new speedrun record set for GTA San Andreas

Twitch streamer Crucial1357 has completed 100% of the GTA San Andreas gameplay in 11 hours, 25 minutes, and 21 seconds, breaking the forenamed official record of 12 hours and eight minutes. He also smashed his personal best record of 11 hours and 40 minutes, making him the fastest speedrunner in the game for the second time. Crucial1357 is a GTA expert from Denmark who is well known for speedrunning the games.

Looking into the storyline, GTA San Andreas is one of the best games in the series with the most missions. To achieve 100% completion, players must complete:

100 missions, along with the opening sequence, making it a total of 101 missions

29 missions in Los Santos

14 Countryside Missions in Red County, Flint County, and Whetstone

26 missions in San Fierro

9 Desert Missions in Tierra Robada and Bone County

19 storyline missions in Las Venturas

8 story mission in Los Santos after the return

16 Side missions like Asset Missions, Race tournaments, Stadium Events, Vehicle Challenges, Vehicle Missions, and Attending schools

Other missions like Export and Import, Ammu-Nation Shooting Range mission, Spraying 100 tags, Taking 50 snapshots, Collecting 50 Horseshoes and Oysters each

Purchasing 24 properties and 5 hotel suites

Learning new moves from three gyms and maintaining 35% girlfriend progress with Millie Perkins.

Considering the fastest time taken to complete it, players should be fully aware of the storyline like the upcoming missions, goals, roads, locations, and most importantly, the tactic on how to complete the mission faster. For example, if players blow up Ryder's car at the beginning of the second mission, they can save up to 20 seconds by skipping the long conversation relating to CJ's haircut in front of Recee's barber shop.

Though there are many shortcuts, intense and intricate code manipulations, and glitches available that can help put up with the story faster, this allows players to complete the game within a short period. However, 100% completion cannot be achieved with these shortcuts.

The new recorder, Crucial1357, did complete the match as per the game rules and set the fastest speedrun record. It will be interesting to see who beats his record. Comparing game length and missions, the fan base might have to wait a while to witness someone who can take their place as the fastest speedrun record holder in GTA San Andreas.

