How to use Facebook Creator Studio

If you're a content creator looking to simplify your routine, Facebook Creator Studio can be a powerful tool to streamline your workflow. This article offers a step-by-step guide to help you unlock the many useful features of this business-management tool provided by Meta.

Creator Studio is an all-in-one utility for content creators, offering a wide range of features that make it easy to manage and publish entertaining and relevant content across Facebook and Instagram. Whether you're just starting out or an established professional, Creator Studio gives you the tools you need to post, manage, monetize, and analyze your content with ease.

It's worth noting that Creator Studio is in the process of merging with Meta Business Suite. This means that the company will be providing an all-in-one experience for those who manage a full-fledged business, rather than just content creation. Studio accounts will be permanently migrated to Business Suite soon. All Creator Studio tools will be available in the revamped Meta Business Suite, which provides an intuitive interface and a host of additional business-specific features.

Guide to using Facebook Creator Studio and its features

Matt Navarra @MattNavarra Meta is shutting down Creator Studio



Its tools will be merged with Meta Business Suite Meta is shutting down Creator StudioIts tools will be merged with Meta Business Suite https://t.co/t87abfptGR

Firstly, interested creators are required to sign into Creator Studio or Meta Business Suite using their Facebook account. At the time of writing, Facebook Creator Studio is available as a standalone platform and users can log in to use its services separately from Business Studio.

New creators can choose to create an account with Meta Business Suite directly to use Creator Studio and avoid confusion in the future. Simply open the website [facebook.com/business/tools/meta-business-suite] on a desktop browser and click on Get Started.

Anyone who manages a Facebook Page can activate Creator Studio or Meta Business Suite for themselves. However, the user’s page role determines the features they can access on the platform. For example, if the user is an approved Rights Manager for a page, only then can they view the Rights Manager tab.

Here’s a list of things page owners and managers can do with Creator Studio tools inside Meta Business Suite:

Create: Upload, compose, and post content. Users can create posts and post tests, go live, post videos across pages, and more. Home: Get important updates regarding page activities and more. Content Library: Manage content (edit, boost, delete) across all pages and get a performance breakdown of posts. Insights: Receive insights on uploaded posts, performance, engagement, audience, and earnings. Inbox: Manage audience interactions. Includes Messenger and post comments. Monetization: Manage earnings and monetization. Eligible users can edit payout settings, view statements, manage in-stream ads block lists and promote subscriptions. Rights Manager: Eligible users can track where and how their original, copy-righted page content appears. Sound Collection: Download free, legal music and sounds for videos. Pages: Manage all Pages from one place. Gaming streaming: Users can play games, connect with gaming creators, and reach their audience with a separate dashboard.

Once the user activates a Meta Business Suite account with their Facebook page, they can connect their Instagram Creator account and business profile to the platform as well. It's important to note that the Instagram account needs to be connected to a Facebook page that the user manages to use it with the platform.

The Instagram section is slightly limited, but it allows users to do the following:

Content Library: Users can access an overview of their Instagram video, photo, carousel, stories, and IGTV posts. Activity Insights: Track content reach and impressions across accounts. Audience Insights: Understand the audience to offer relevant content.

In addition to Studio tools, Meta Business Suite also offers a slew of other functionalities, including Ads Manager, Commerce Manager, Business Settings, and Page settings. Users can now easily create ad campaigns, sell inventory on Facebook and Instagram, and manage Page roles.

If you have been using Creator Studio for a while now, switching to Meta Business Suite will seamlessly transfer all the data from your Studio account.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes