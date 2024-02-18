How to use a mirrorless camera as a webcam?

If you are a video creator or someone who owns a podcast channel, you might wonder if you can use your mirrorless camera as a webcam. While it is possible to do so, depending on your camera and your computer, the process might get a bit tricky. After all, each company has its own UI, which might make it a bit hard to set up your mirrorless camera as a webcam.

This article will go over how you can use your DSLR or mirrorless camera as a webcam.

A step-by-step guide to using your mirrorless camera as a webcam

A camera is a powerful yet costly tool (Image via Unsplash II Brent Ninaber)

If you already own a mirrorless camera, you might wonder if getting a webcam is worth it or not. After all, technology can be costly, and sometimes the picture and video quality you get from a webcam becomes far inferior compared to your shiny, new mirrorless camera.

The latest Sony, Nikon, or Canon cameras come with handy features that allow you to easily transform your gadget into a powerful video recording or streaming webcam in a matter of minutes.

Let's get into the main guide now on how you can turn your equipment into a webcam with ease.

Depending on your hardware, you will need a USB or HDMI cable.

Most companies have applications that allow you to set up your mirrorless camera as a webcam. Download the software according to your hardware and install it. For Sony users, it will be Imaging Edge Webcam; for Nikon, it will be Webcam Utility; and for Canon, it will be EOS Webcam Utility Software .

for Nikon, it will be and for Canon, it will be . Plug your equipment into your PC using a USB.

Change the mode of the camera to its respective recording mode. For Canon ones, it is called Movie Mode .

. Adjust the various settings of your camera to your satisfaction.

Now, you can simply change your camera to the respective utility software in your recording application, and you are good to go.

If your camera is a bit older and does not support USB, you will need to spend a few extra dollars. You will need a USB capture card, which will allow you to change the HDMI signal into a USBC signal for your PC.

This saves you the hassle as well as some money to buy one of the best webcams in the market and easily turns your already existing mirrorless camera into one for streaming or video recording purposes.