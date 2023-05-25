How to use the new side panel to customize Google Chrome

Google has just launched a new side panel to customize Google Chrome with the latest update. Dan Peng, Product Manager of Google Chrome, announced the update on the company's official blog. Previously, Chrome was a pretty dull browser in terms of customization. Google later launched themes and color combinations to give it a vibrant look. Now, it has made customization options even easier to access with the side panel.

Google also recently released 20 new themes for Chrome created by Asian-American and Pacific Islander artists. They couldn't have chosen a better time to launch the latest side panel, which allows users to customize colors, themes, access to shortcuts, most visited sites, and personalized cards on Google Chrome.

New side panel to customize Google Chrome: How to use it, features, customization options, and more

New side panel to customize Google Chrome: How to use

Follow these steps to use the new side panel and customize Google Chrome:

Make sure your Google Chrome browser is updated to the latest version. Open the Google Chrome browser. Click on the "Customize Chrome" option (with a pencil icon) at the bottom right corner of the home page. The Chrome customization side panel will open. On the Chrome customization side panel, click on the "Change Theme" option. Now click on your preferred theme, to set it. Now, go back to the home page. On the Chrome customization side panel, you will see 15 color options. Click the you want to set.

New side panel to customize Google Chrome: Features and customization options

Currently, the customization side panel comes with 15 preset colors and various popular themes, including artworks by LGBTQ+, Asian-American and Pacific Islander, Black, Native American, and Latino artists.

Got a liking for the wallpapers available on Pixel devices or the Google Wallpapers app? Google got you covered. You can also choose from the iconic Geometric shapes, Earth, Landscapes, Life, Cityscapes, Seascapes, Textures, and Art themes available on your smartphone.

If you have several profiles on Google Chrome, you can set separate themes and colors for each of them. You can toggle on the “Refresh daily” option to automatically get fresh new themes every day.

Apart from themes and colors, the customization panel on Chrome also offers easy access to your shortcuts and most visited sites. The personalized cards option offers an easy view of your shopping carts, recipes, ideas, discounts, and more.

This was our definitive guide on how to use the side panel to customize Google Chrome.

