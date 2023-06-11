How to use Nvidia eye contact? Steps, supported GPUs, and more

Nvidia eye contact is a new innovative AI feature launched by Nvidia at the beginning of this year with the Nvidia Broadcast 1.4 update. This feature auto-corrects a person's eye in the camera so that it looks like they are looking towards it, even when they are not. This new product has proved to be very helpful to the streamers.

Making connections with the viewers and giving attention to them is a major duty of the streamers, and eye contact plays an important role. With the help of Nvidia's eye contact feature, they can look at other displays and check out things without letting the viewers know.

In this article, we will take you through a definitive step-by-step guide on using the Nvidia eye contact feature, with suggestions on how to set up Nvidia broadcast and a list of the GPUs that support this feature.

How to use Nvidia eye contact to fix videos?

How to download Nvidia Broadcast

The first step towards using Nvidia's eye contact is downloading and installing the Nvidia Broadcast software on your PC.

Here is a step-by-step guide to downloading Nvidia Broadcast on your PC:

Ensure your PC has an active internet connection, updated drivers, and meets the bare minimum requirements to run Nvidia Broadcast (mentioned below).

Open any browser.

Search "Nvidia Broadcast."

Open Nvidia's official link, which usually appears at the top.

Click on the "Download Now" option.

After you have downloaded the software on your PC, it's time for the installation process:

Open the Nvidia Broadcast installation package that you downloaded.

After it automatically checks your system compatibility, press Continue.

It will take you to the "License Agreement" page. Press Agree and Continue.

After successful installation, a prompt will ask you to restart your system. Click on Restart now.

Steps to use Nvidia eye contact

After you have downloaded and installed the Nvidia Broadcast software on your PC, here is how to use it:

Open the Nvidia Broadcast software.

Go to the Camera section.

Click on Effect.

Toggle on the Eye Contact (Beta) option to activate the feature.

Which GPUs support Nvidia eye contact AI?

First of all, it goes without mentioning that you need an Nvidia GPU to access the eye contact feature. But not all of them support it. As the official Nvidia Broadcast website mentions, only the GeForce RTX 2060, Quadro RTX 3000, TITAN RTX, or higher GPUs will support the eye contact AI feature.

Here are the other recommended specifications to run the eye contact feature on your PC:

Intel Core i5 8600 or AMD Ryzen 2600

8GB DDR4 RAM

Windows 11

Game Ready Driver 526.47, NVIDIA Studio Driver 526.98, NVIDIA RTX Enterprise Driver 526.67

This was our definitive guide on how to use the Nvidia eye contact. Whether you are having issues with your streaming or group meeting sessions, this innovative AI technology will definitely help you improve your experience.

