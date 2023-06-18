How to use presenter overlay on your MacBook

Following Apple's launch of MacOS Sonoma at the Apple World Wide Developers Conference 2023, you can now use presenter overlay on your MacBook. This new feature makes online conferences much more engaging. From office workers to teachers and students, everyone can make good use of this feature. It even helps you plan your next holiday with friends via video conference.

In this article, we will review what presenter overlay is, which MacBook models and video conference apps support the feature, when it will release, and a step-by-step guide on how to use it.

Steps to use presenter overlay on your MacBook: Review, release date, and more

What is presenter overlay?

Presenter overlay is a feature introduced with macOS Sonoma. It lets you present image slides on your background while on a video call. Previously, users had to present a full-screen slide or use a physical white screen during a video conference. This advanced feature now simplifies one's online presentation process.

How to use presenter overlay?

To use the new screen presentation feature on your MacBook, follow the steps below:

Open your preferred video conference app and join a video conference.

Start screen sharing on the app.

Click on the camera icon and select the presenter overlay option to see a preview of your video.

Select between Small or Large presentation modes. The large mode puts you in front of the slide. The small mode puts the slide in the background while putting you in a small bubble.

Thereafter, the feature will be activated for your group conference.

Which MacBook models and video conference apps support this feature?

Any MacBook with an Apple silicon (M1 or M2 series) chip will support this feature. Here's a list of Apple MacBooks with Apple silicon processors:

MacBook Pro M1 13" (2020)

MacBook Pro 2021 and later

MacBook Air M1 13" (2020)

MacBook Air 2022 and later

As for the supported apps, all popular video conference apps, including FaceTime, Zoom, and Skype, will support this new feature.

When will it release?

Apple has already begun the developers' beta testing of its upcoming macOS Sonoma. You can use this new feature if you have enlisted in Apple Beta Software Program and downloaded the beta version. If you do not have the developers' beta version of macOS Sonoma, you must wait until the public beta release.

This new video calling feature will change your video meeting experience. The macOS Sonoma update has also added new video calling features, such as Reactions, where you can add high-quality effects to your video, activated via hand gestures.

The macOS Sonoma has many new features, including Home Screen widgets, advanced privacy features in Safari, Game Mode, new screen savers, and accessibility features.

It is currently in the developers' beta mode. During this period, Apple will eradicate all remaining bugs and improve newly added features before releasing it publicly around September this year.

