How to use sentence autocorrect on your iPhone with iOS 17

Apple dropped major announcements regarding the iPhone's iOS 17 keyboard autocorrect system at the 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). As part of a series of improvements to intelligent input, AI is being used to improve autocorrect for fewer typing errors. Furthermore, this system is built on machine learning models that are customized for each user and run directly on the device.

The keyboard now employs a state-of-the-art transformer language model to improve autocorrect's precision.

iOS 17 brings improvements to sentence autocorrect and intelligent input

As the state-of-the-art AI language greatly improves word prediction, you'll get an enhanced experience with the iPhone's autocorrection. Hence, when you're typing, on-device machine learning will intelligently correct errors with exceptional accuracy. Subsequently, you will start to see inline predictive text suggestions. You can simply add additional words or full sentences by tapping the space bar.

If you want to enable or disable the autocorrection feature on your iPhone, navigate to the Settings app, and go to General > Keyboard > Auto-Correction. The auto-correction feature will be on by default.

Ishan Agarwal @ishanagarwal24 #iOS17 You can now swear easily with AutoCorrect on thanks to iOS 17. There are a few more updates lol. No more ducks! #WWDC23 You can now swear easily with AutoCorrect on thanks to iOS 17. There are a few more updates lol. No more ducks! #WWDC23 #iOS17 https://t.co/g1YACJUXYR

In iOS 17, autocorrection now has a new look. The system briefly underlines the autocorrected word. The original word you typed is displayed when you tap on an underlined word, making it simple to quickly undo the change. Additionally, the keyboard ought to be more sensitive to the user's native language.

During the WWDC 2023 event, Apple's senior VP of software engineering, Craig Federighi, said in this regard:

"And in those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it too."

The AI improvements made to Autocorrect in iOS 17 also correct the grammatical errors in a sentence. Once you have completed each sentence, the grammar suggestions will appear.

Jason Inch @jasoninch iOS 17 con't:

- better Autocorrect "powered by on-device machine learning"

- keyboard using a Transformer language model for predictive text

- "Journal" -- a multi-modal suggestion feature with 'on device machine learning' to help you be more creative and inspire your writing. iOS 17 con't:- better Autocorrect "powered by on-device machine learning"- keyboard using a Transformer language model for predictive text- "Journal" -- a multi-modal suggestion feature with 'on device machine learning' to help you be more creative and inspire your writing. https://t.co/LznooV7qp5

Which iPhones support the autocorrect feature with iOS 17?

The following devices support the autocorrect feature:

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen and later)

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple released iOS 17 beta 1 following its announcement at WWDC 2023. The public beta will be available in July, though the official release is scheduled for September, along with the rumored iPhone 15.

