How to watch Super Bowl on the Apple Vision Pro?

The experience of watching the Super Bowl on the Apple Vision Pro is likely to be amazing, thanks to its high-definition display and powerful sound system. The eagerly anticipated release of this 'Spatial Computer' took place at Apple stores throughout the United States in early February 2024. Subsequently, the device attracted considerable interest due to its ability to blend digital content with reality seamlessly.

With one of the major sporting events, the Super Bowl — which is the National Football League’s final game — coming up soon, the owners of the Apple Vision Pro want to know how they can watch it. This guide will share all the steps and information on how to catch the Super Bowl on the Apple Vision Pro.

Watch Super Bowl on Apple Vision Pro: All methods explored

Your best options for watching the Super Bowl on the Apple Vision Pro through traditional broadcast are either CBS or Paramount Plus if you opt for the app method. Although not exclusive to the VR headset, both applications work well on an iPad with Vision Pro.

To get started with either CBS or Paramount Plus, you need to go to the App Store and download one of them. After that, the app will be available on your Vision Pro. You can open it, sign in, and be prepared for game day.

Although neither CBS nor Paramount Plus is offered by Apple Immersive Video, with the VR headset, you can turn any room into an enormous ultra-clear television for maximum viewing pleasure.

The latter service offers free trials to new customers; you don’t even need an account to take advantage of the offer. The platform is also a great option for those without a cable provider.

In addition to the CBS or Paramount Plus apps, another way to watch the Super Bowl on the Apple Vision Pro is by visiting CBSSports.com through Safari and watching it directly from the web. You can adjust the size of the browser window and position it wherever you want on your screen.

Although this year you may not watch it in a more immersive or spatial format, with Apple Vision Pro, you will have an amazing visual experience of the Super Bowl on any screen you prefer. Furthermore, you will be able to use apps that matter the most throughout the entire game.

Super Bowl 2024 livestream details

If you want to watch the Super Bowl on the Apple Vision Pro, you have to keep in mind the date February 11, 2024. Notably, the game is set to begin at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT.

The start of the Super Bowl Halftime Show will probably be one hour and a half after the beginning of the game, so it should start at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The average time for the Super Bowl broadcast is estimated to be about three and a half hours, which includes the halftime show.