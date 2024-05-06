The new HP Omen 16 and Victus 16 laptops are two of the best gaming laptops from HP. The HP Omen 16 is designed to offer the best gameplay experience with extremely powerful specs, which is why it has a relatively higher price tag. However, the HP Victus 16 was designed for budget users who want a value-for-money laptop.

Which is the best gaming laptop between the two?

The HP Omen 16 is the best gaming laptop. The higher price you pay for it will result in better performance. In this article, we will find out just how good it is in gaming compared to the Victus 16.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

HP Omen 16 vs Victus 16: Which is the best gaming laptop?

Specs comparison

HP Omen 16 internals (Image via Matthew Moniz)

The new laptops, HP Omen 16 and Victus 16 pack great hardware, including Ryzen CPU and Nvidia RTX GPU to deliver the best gaming experience. Here are the full specs list of the two laptops:

HP Omen 16 HP Victus 16 Display 16.1-inch FHD display with 165Hz 16.1-inch QHD display with 240Hz

CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS at 5.2GHz

AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS at 5.1GHz

GPU Nvidia RTX 4070 Nvidia RTX 4060 Memory 64GB DDR5 RAM 64 GB DDR5 RAM Storage 1TB SSD 2TB SSD Battery 83 Wh 83 Wh Price $1,599 $1,419

The HP Omen 16 costs $180 more but brings so much to the table. It has a Ryzen 9 CPU compared to the Ryzen 7 in Victus 16. It also features the Nvidia RTX 4070 compared to the RTX 4060 in the Victus 16. However, the HP Victus 16 has a 2TB SSD, and the Omen 15 only has a 1TB SSD. The Victus 16's display also has a 1440p resolution vs 1080p resolution in the Omen 16.

Design and display comparison

HP Omen 16 display (Image via Matthew Moniz)

While both laptops feature a similar design, some differences can dramatically change your gaming experience. For example, the HP Omen 16 features several essential ports in the back, including the Ethernet port, HDMI, and the AC adapter pin, which will help with cable management and keep your desk clean. The HP Victus 16 has a different hinge design with no ports on the back.

So, having wires coming out the side of the laptop can interfere with your mouse and potentially ruin your gameplay experience. As for the display, both laptops have a 16.1-inch display, but the HP Omen 16 has an FHD panel with 165Hz, and the Victus 16 has a QHD pane with 240Hz.

This bizarre combination is because the RTX 4060 inside the HP Victus 16 can't run most modern games at QHD resolution with more than 60Hz.

Performance comparison

RTX 4060 vs RTX 4070 benchmark (Image via StealthGamer SG)

To better judge the performance difference between the two laptops, both the CPU and the GPU of the two laptops will be put to the test. Let's start with the CPU performance.

HP Omen 16 with Ryzen 9 7940HS HP Victus 16 with Ryzen 7 7840HS Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1974 (6% higher) 1857 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 11600 (2% higher) 11334 CPU-Z Benchmark 17 (Single-Core) 661 (6% higher) 624 CPU-Z Benchmark 17 (Multi-Core) 7423 (9% higher) 6744 Geekbench 6 (Single-Core) 2617 (6% higher) 2456 Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core) 12447 (3% higher) 12135

The Ryzen 7 7940HS inside the HP Omen 16 consistently performs 6% better in single-core benchmarks compared to the HP Victus 16 with Ryzen 7 7840HS. Also, the former is about 4.7% faster on average in multi-core benchmarks. Now, let's take a look at the gaming performance of the two laptops:

HP Omen 16 with RTX 4070 HP Victus 16 with RTX 4060 God of War 59 FPS 54 FPS Hogwarts Legacy

58 FPS 44 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2

61 FPS 59 FPS Witcher 3 Next-Gen

50 FPS 43 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 51 FPS 50 FPS Assassin's Creed Valhalla 78 FPS 69 FPS Far Cry 6 86 FPS 77 FPS Spider-Man: Miles Morales 90 FPS 64 FPS COD: Warzone Season 3 76 FPS 61 FPS

On average, the HP Omen 16 with RTX 4070 will be 17% faster compared to the HP Victus 16 with RTX 4060. In Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the RTX 4070 is 40.6% faster, which is a lot.

Battery Comparison

Both laptops offer the same battery capacity, so they should have a similar battery life. However, due to the inclusion of high-end components, neither laptop will provide a particularly great battery life.

Verdict

The HP Omen 16 costs $1,599, and the HP Victus 16 costs $1,419. So, the HP Omen 16 costs 13% more, while delivering 17% better gaming performance. Even its CPU is 6% faster, which further sweetens the deal. The HP Omen 16 is the better gaming laptop out of the two.