HP OMEN gaming PC with RTX 4060 Ti available at lowest price on Best Buy

Best Buy is currently offering a solid discount on an HP OMEN gaming PC. The GT16-0044 was originally priced at $1,589.99, but is now available for $1,289.99 on the website, saving the buyer $300. The PC features an 8000 series AMD Ryzen 7 processor paired with the RTX 4060 Ti GPU, making it a high-performance setup.

Ad

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the HP OMEN gaming PC and discuss whether it's worth buying while on sale on Best Buy.

HP OMEN gaming PC: Specs and features

Best Buy is offering an excellent deal on the HP OMEN gaming PC (Image via HP)

The HP OMEN GT16-0044 gaming PC is ideal for those looking for a premium gaming PC but only willing to spend a mid-range price on it. You could get a solid gaming rig around the ballpark figure of $1200, which would be suitable for high-end gaming, graphics design, multitasking, and also programming, among other tasks.

Ad

Trending

Here are the detailed specs of the gaming desktop:

Features HP OMEN Gaming PC (GT16-0044) Motherboard AMD B650 Processor AMD Ryzen 7 8700G GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti RAM 16 GB DDR5 5200 MT/s Storage 1 TB SSD PSU 600 W 80 Plus Gold CPU Cooler Air Cooler Network and Connectivity MediaTek Wi-Fi 7 MT7925 (2x2), Bluetooth 5.4 wireless card

Ad

Performance

The HP OMEN gaming PC is stacked with high-end components that make it an excellent option for gamers. It features the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G processor — a great budget-friendly gaming CPU with eight cores, sixteen threads, and a boost clock speed of 5.1 GHz, allowing for smooth multitasking and workload handling.

The 8700G also comes with an iGPU, the AMD Radeon 780M, which is known to be a great option for budget gaming. Even without the help of a dedicated GPU, the 780M shows over 30 FPS on modern AAA games like Cyberpunk 2077, GTA V, Ghost of Tsushima, and many more at 1080p resolution, which was quite shocking. Of course, not all games run at High settings, nor do all of them look perfect, but they are all very playable, especially with FSR upscaling.

Ad

In terms of dedicated GPUs, the HP OMEN GT16-0044 features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, which is known for its high-end performance. While the GPU has both 8 GB and 16 GB VRAM variants, this particular PC ships with the former. Pairing the GPU with the Ryzen 7 8700G, you can expect super high framerates even at 1080p resolution and with the highest graphics settings.

RAM and storage

This HP gaming PC features 16 GB of DDR5 memory along with 1 TB of SSD storage. This is a great combo for starter PCs, and is decent enough for gaming too. However, if you find it limiting, you can always upgrade to more powerful RAM and storage options using the additional ports.

Ad

Case and build

The case of this PC allows for ample ventilation through the mesh on the front and has tempered glass on the side, putting the RGB components on display.

The PC also comes with several additional features upon purchase. Apart from a free keyboard and mouse, you also get a 600W 80 Plus Gold-certified PSU, adding immense value for money. This alone saves you around $70, which is great.

Also read: RTX 5070 Ti Skytech Rampage Gaming PC available at the lowest price on Newegg

Ad

Should you consider purchasing the HP OMEN gaming PC during the sale?

We absolutely recommend you consider purchasing the RTX 4060 Ti HP OMEN gaming PC while it's on sale on Best Buy. Its mid-range price offers a great bargain for the components you're getting. The stacked-up build featuring the Ryzen 7 8700G and the RTX 4060 Ti should be perfect for hardcore gaming, creative workloads, as well as general productivity, so it's certainly worth considering.

Ad

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More