RTX 5070 Ti Skytech Rampage Gaming PC available at lowest price on Newegg

On account of PC Gaming Week, Newegg is offering great deals on gaming equipment. The Skytech Rampage is one of the best gaming PCs on sale right now. It was originally priced at $3,099.99 but is now available for $2499.99, saving you around $600.

Ad

The PC comes packed with performance, featuring a 14th-gen Intel Core i7 processor along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU, making it a beast for gaming. In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the Skytech Rampage Gaming PC and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale on Newegg.

Skytech Rampage Gaming PC: Specs and features

Newegg has a great deal on the Skytech Rampage Gaming PC (Image via Skytech)

The Skytech Rampage is an excellent premium gaming PC for those demanding high-end performance. The PC's high-spec build is perfect for hardcore gaming, graphics design, and creative workloads.

Ad

Trending

These are the detailed specs of the Skytech Rampage Gaming PC:

Features Skytech Rampage Motherboard B760 Processor Intel Core i7-14700F GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti RAM 32GB DDR5 6000 MHz RGB Storage 1 TB NVMe Gen4 SSD PSU 850W GOLD ATX 3.0 CPU Cooler 360mm AIO with ARGB Network and Connectivity 802.11 ac Case Rampage

Ad

Also read: 10 things to do after buying a gaming PC

Performance

The PC is powered by the Intel Core i7-14700F, which is among the best processors of its generation. It features 20 cores, 28 threads, and a boost clock speed of 5.4 GHz, making it a powerful option for multi-threaded workloads like gaming, graphics rendering, image encoding, and decoding.

The processor is paired with the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU, which is well known for its 1440p gaming performance. While it is primarily meant for 1440p gaming, the card easily handles 4K, especially with tools like DLSS and Frame Generation to boost performance.

Ad

Here are some performance stats for the Skytech Rampage:

Games on Skytech Rampage 1080p 1440p Black Myth Wukong 170 FPS 70 FPS Forza Horizon 5 260 FPS 140 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 190 FPS 115 FPS Valorant 485 FPS 440 FPS Fortnite 430 FPS 125 FPS

Ad

As you can see from the table above, the GPU easily handles games at 1440p. At lower resolutions like 1080p, almost all games show over 100 FPS, even with Native settings. The GPU's graphical prowess makes it easy to run games smoothly, without needing to use Frame Generation at all. This means you get to enjoy games at the best resolutions and graphics settings.

RAM and Storage

The PC comes with excellent RAM and storage configuration. It features 32 GB of DDR5 RAM with RGB lighting on them. Having a decent amount of RAM enables you to easily handle demanding games and large workloads. In terms of storage, you get a 1 TB Gen 4 SSD, which is more than enough for most users. However, those who find it limiting can always upgrade to higher configurations.

Ad

Case

The PC features the Rampage case, which has a minimal design that provides ample ventilation. This is particularly useful to keep your system cool during those intense gaming sessions. It comes with a tempered glass panel on the side, putting the RGB components on display.

It comes with a 360mm AIO liquid cooler and features four fans. These fans also have addressable RGB lighting, allowing you to match the colors to your gaming setup.

Ad

Is it worth purchasing the Skytech Rampage Gaming PC during the sale?

We absolutely recommend you consider purchasing the Skytech Rampage gaming PC during the sale on Newegg. The PC's high-end specs make it the perfect choice for hardcore gamers, creative professionals, and developers. With the provided specs, this PC should be great for 1440p gaming, without any performance-related issues at all.

Ad

Stocks for the RTX 50 series GPUs don't last very long, so it'd be wise to grab the deal as fast as possible.

Also read: Cooler Master TD5 Pro Gaming PC with RTX 4070 Ti Super available at lowest price on Newegg

Check out similar articles on Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More