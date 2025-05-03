RTX 5070 Ti Skytech O11 Vision Gaming PC available at lowest price on Newegg

It's PC Gaming Week on Newegg, so there's a great deal on the Skytech O11 Vision Gaming PC. This machine is usually sold for much higher rates online, typically going for around $2,599.99. The discount on Newegg brings it down to a total of $2,399.99, saving you $200.

Ad

The PC has a powerful spec sheet, featuring a 7000 series Ryzen 7 X3D processor, along with the new RTX 5070 Ti GPU. This makes it a solid choice for high-end gaming and graphics-intensive workloads.

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the Skytech O11 Vision Gaming PC and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale on Newegg.

Skytech O11 Vision Gaming PC: Specs and features

The Skytech O11 Vision Gaming PC has a great deal on Newegg (Image via Skytech)

The Skytech O11 Vision Gaming PC is an excellent choice for hardcore gaming and graphics-intensive workloads. Its high-end specs are ideal for hardcore gamers, graphics designers, developers, and artists.

Ad

Trending

As part of a limited-time deal, DOOM: The Dark Ages comes included with this PC upon purchase.

These are the detailed specs of the Skytech O11 Vision Gaming PC:

Features Skytech O11 Vision Gaming PC Motherboard B650 Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti RAM 32GB DDR5 6000 MHz RGB Storage 1 TB NVMe Gen4 SSD PSU 850W GOLD ATX 3.0 CPU Cooler 360mm AIO with ARGB Network and Connectivity 802.11 ac Case O11 Vision Black

Ad

Also read: 10 things to do after buying a gaming PC

Performance

The PC features a powerful CPU and GPU combo. It has the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor with 8 cores, 16 threads, and a base clock speed of 4.2 GHz, which is great for gaming. Apart from gaming, the CPU is efficient for video editing and rendering.

AMD X3D processors are primarily designed for gaming and high-cache workloads, so they serve extremely well for hardcore gaming. Moreover, the CPU helps with some aspects of graphic design, as it excels in rendering power and multi-core processing.

Ad

In terms of GPU, it features the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. Its 16GB GDDR7 memory excels at 1440p gaming, and performs well at 4K on a certain set of games. The GPU's high graphical prowess also helps it excel at tasks like video editing, graphics design, rendering, and handling AI workloads.

Here are some performance stats recorded on this configuration:

Games on Skytech O11 Vision 1080p 1440p 4K Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 100 fps (with DLSS) 94 fps (with DLSS) 82 fps (with DLSS) Black Myth Wukong 85 fps (with DLSS) 65 fps (with DLSS) 57 fps (with DLSS) Cyberpunk 2077 77 fps (with max RT) 83 fps (with DLSS) 127 fps (with DLSS, Frame Gen) Assassin’s Creed Shadows 74 fps 88 fps (with DLSS) 60 fps (with DLSS) God of War Ragnarok 116 fps (with DLSS) 90 fps (with DLSS) 85 fps (with DLSS)

Ad

As observed, most games run incredibly well at 1440p resolution on this PC. The GPU's high rendering power eliminates the need to use frame generation. Some games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin's Creed: Shadows show over 60 fps even without DLSS.

RAM and Storage

The PC comes with a great RAM and storage configuration as well. It features 32GB DDR5 RAM, which makes it ideal for memory-intensive tasks like gaming, content creation, and programming. It features 1TB Gen4 SSD storage, which is sufficient for most users. However, those who find it to be limiting in the long run can always upgrade to higher configurations.

Ad

Case

The case featured is the O11 Vision, which features great build quality. It has see-through tempered glass on the sides, and also efficiently hides the wires at the back of the case. It comes with good airflow, keeping your components cool even during the most demanding gaming sessions.

The case also comes with 360mm AIO (all-in-one) liquid coolers included, which are basically three 120mm fans. This adds to the value for money as these fans also have ARGB or Addressable RGB lighting.

Ad

Is it worth purchasing the Skytech O11 Vision Gaming PC during the sale?

We recommend purchasing this Skytech O11 Vision Gaming PC as it is a steal for the price. While it is still a little cheap, the $200 discount is worth it, considering you get a free AAA game, high-performance specs, and three AIO coolers included. This makes it a valuable offer for a variety of users.

Ad

Moreover, RTX 5070 Ti desktops go out of stock quite quickly, so it'd be a good idea to grab the deal as soon as possible.

Also read: Best $500 gaming PC build for 2025

Check out similar articles on Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More