RTX 5080 Skytech King 95 Gaming PC available at lowest price on Newegg

By Adith Pramod
Modified May 03, 2025 17:55 GMT
Skytech King 95 Gaming PC (Image via Skytech)
It's PC Gaming Week on Newegg, and the Skytech King 95 Gaming PC is on sale right now. The desktop was originally priced at $4,499.99, but is now available for $2,999.99, saving you a whopping $1500. This is a significant discount, considering you get high-end specs like a 9000 series AMD Ryzen 7 X3D processor and the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU.

This configuration is perfect for 1440p and 4K gaming, graphics design, creative workloads, and even daily multitasking. In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the Skytech King 95 Gaming PC and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale on Newegg.

Skytech King 95 Gaming PC: Specs and features

The Skytech King 95 Gaming PC has a great deal on Newegg (Image via Newegg)
The Skytech King 95 Gaming PC is a solid option for hardcore gamers, content creators, and graphic designers, thanks to its high-end specs sheet. It comes with top-end components, which make it the perfect PC for 1440p and 4K gaming.

Also, the gaming PC includes a copy of DOOM: The Dark Ages, adding to the value for money.

These are the detailed specs of the gaming PC:

Features

Skytech King 95

Motherboard

B650

Processor

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

GPU

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080

RAM

32GB DDR5 6000 MHz RGB

Storage

2 TB NVMe Gen4 SSD

PSU

850W GOLD ATX 3.0

CPU Cooler

360mm AIO with ARGB

Network and Connectivity

802.11 ac

Case

King95 Black

Performance

The PC comes packed with performance with its CPU and GPU combo. It features the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, which is one of the fastest chips from its generation. It has a decent core and thread configuration, featuring 8 cores, 16 threads, and also has a base clock of 4.7 GHz, which is way above average.

The X3D processor line-up is especially noted for its 3D V-Cache technology, which allows for low-latency and high performance on demanding AAA games. Apart from gaming, it also excels at video editing tasks and other creative workloads like graphics design.

In terms of GPU, it features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080, which is known for its high-end gaming performance. While the GPU excels at 1440p, it performs just as impressively at 4K resolution. It should put up superb framerates on most AAA titles, even at native settings. Moreover, you can always make use of Nvidia DLSS 4 technology and Frame Generation.

Here are some performance stats of this PC configuration:

Games on Skytech King 95

1440p

4K

Ghost of Tsushima

128 fps

91 fps

Black Myth Wukong

131 fps

81 fps

Cyberpunk 2077

116 fps

63 fps

Call of Duty Black Ops 6

145 fps

99 fps

God of War Ragnarok

184 fps

120 fps

Counter Strike 2

321 fps

180 fps

As you can see from the table above, this configuration puts up over 100 fps even at 1440p resolution. Thus, if you're gaming at 1080p, you can expect far more framerates. Do note that these settings are tested with DLSS turned on, however, Frame Generation has not been used.

RAM and Storage

In terms of RAM and storage, it features a whopping 32 GB DDR5 RAM with RGB lighting. This is perfect for smooth gaming, multitasking, and handling large workloads at ease. It also features 2 TB SSD storage, which is sufficient, even for power users. However, if you find it to be limiting in the long run, you can always upgrade to higher configurations.

Case

The case featured is the King95, which provides ample ventilation with its efficient design. It comes with tempered glass on the sides, with a premium exterior covering. The case also features an efficient cable management setup, hiding wires by keeping them in the back panel.

The PC comes with 360mm AIO liquid cooling fans, which provide sufficient cooling for the high-end components. The fans also feature addressable RGB lighting, so you can choose the light preset you prefer and match it to your setup.

Is it worth purchasing the Skytech King 95 Gaming PC during the sale?

We recommend you consider purchasing the Skytech King 95 Gaming PC during this sale period on Newegg. The PC's high-end specs make it perfect for hardcore gamers, graphic designers, and developers. Moreover, it comes with a free game, and RGB fans are included with the case, which adds to the overall value for money.

While it is still quite expensive, the huge discount makes it worth it for those looking for a premium gaming PC.

About the author
Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.
He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech.

Know More

