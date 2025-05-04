RTX 5070 Skytech Azure Gaming PC available at lowest price on Newegg

It's PC Gaming Week on Newegg, and there are some exciting deals on gaming equipment. The Skytech Azure Gaming PC is being sold at a solid discount, now making it more affordable. The premium gaming desktop was originally priced at $2,699.99, but is now available for $1,999.99, saving you $700.

Performance-wise, it features a 14th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, making it a hardcore gaming PC.

In this article, we explore the specs and features of the Skytech Azure Gaming PC and help you decide whether it's worth purchasing during the Newegg sale.

Skytech Azure Gaming PC: Specs and features

The Skytech Azure Gaming PC is being sold at a great deal on Newegg (Image via Skytech)

The Skytech Azure is an incredible mid-range option for those seeking a premium gaming desktop. It is stacked with top-end components, making it ideal for hardcore gamers, content creators, developers, and even for productivity purposes.

These are the detailed specs of the Skytech Azure Gaming PC:

Features Skytech Azure Motherboard B760 Processor Intel Core i7-14700F GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 RAM 32GB DDR5 6000 MHz RGB Storage 2 TB NVMe Gen4 SSD PSU 750W GOLD CPU Cooler 360mm AIO with ARGB Network and Connectivity 802.11 ac Case Azure 2 Black

Performance

The PC features an Intel Core i7-14700F processor. The CPU has 20 cores, 28 threads, and a boost clock speed of 5.4 GHz, making it a beast for handling demanding multi-threaded workloads. The CPU is perfect for video editing, graphics design, and daily productivity tasks.

In terms of GPU, it features the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, which is perfect for 1440p gaming. While it is advertised as a 1440p GPU, it can still handle games really well at 4K resolution. Furthermore, being an Nvidia RTX 50 series GPU, it supports DLSS 4 and Frame Generation, ensuring seamless performance.

Here are some performance stats for the Skytech Azure:

Games on Skytech Azure 1440p 4K Assassin’s Creed Shadows 90 FPS (with DLSS, Frame Gen) 78 FPS (with DLSS, Frame Gen) TEV IV: Oblivion Remastered 73 FPS (with DLSS) 93 FPS (with DLSS, Frame Gen) Cyberpunk 2077 75 FPS (with DLSS, Frame Gen) 60 FPS (with DLSS, Frame Gen) S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 78 FPS (with DLSS) 95 FPS (with DLSS, Frame Gen) Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 70 FPS (with DLSS) 60 FPS (with DLSS) Red Dead Redemption 2 97 FPS (with DLSS) 70 FPS (with DLSS)

The table above should give you a good idea about the performance potential of the Azure Gaming PC. Newer titles like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and Clair Obscur Expedition 33 run smoothly, even at higher resolutions. Even demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077 run at over 60 FPS with Ray Tracing. However, you'd need Frame Generation and DLSS to achieve higher framerates.

RAM and storage

The PC comes with 32 GB DDR5 RAM with RGB lighting. The high memory on the system allows you to easily handle demanding games, large workloads, and process high-quality videos and images. It comes with 2 TB SSD storage space, which is a good value for the cost.

This configuration should be more than enough, even for heavy users. However, you can always upgrade to higher specs if you need more memory or storage space.

Case

The PC features an Azure case, which has a rather simplistic design but comes with sufficient ventilation ports, and a mesh covering on the top and sides. Most components in the PC have RGB lighting, which is visible thanks to the tempered glass on the sides.

The case comes with a 360mm AIO liquid cooler, which has three fans. These fans have Addressable RGB too, allowing you to set the color of your preference and even match it to your gaming setup.

Is it worth purchasing the Skytech Azure Gaming PC during the sale?

We recommend purchasing the Skytech Azure Gaming PC during this sale period on Newegg, as it offers great value for money thanks to its high-spec build and the additional monitor that's included for free.

The high-end specs of the PC make it the perfect 1440p gaming setup and support creative workloads like video editing, graphics design, and productivity.

