HP Omen Max 16 vs MSI Raider 18HX AI: Which is the better laptop?

HP Omen Max was released in 2025, featuring the RTX 50 series GPU paired with an Intel processor. Meanwhile, the MSI Raider is from last year, but it has been refreshed with the latest hardware. Yielding high-end processors and RTX 50 series GPUs, both these devices are perfect for gamers and working professionals. Besides, the suit of AI-powered enhancements used in these devices further enhances the user experience.

Ad

However, since these devices have relatively the same specifications and are available at similar prices, it will be interesting to see which is the most efficient one. This article compares the specifications of these devices to help potential buyers make an informed decision.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

HP Omen Max 16 vs MSI Raider 18HX AI: Specifications

While HP Omen Max 16 and MSI Raider 18HX AI both run on the same processors and use the same GPU units, these devices differ from each other in their size, battery life, RAM, and storage options.

Ad

Trending

Also read: How to turn your iPhone into a handheld console

Raider 18HX AI and Omen Max 16 (from left to right) specs comparison (Image via MSI and HP)

Check out the table below for the complete specifications of both these laptops:

Ad

Features HP Omen Max 16 MSI Raider 18HX AI Display 16", QHD+ (2560x1600) or UHD+ (3840x2400), 240Hz OLED/IPS 18", QHD+ (2560x1600) or UHD+ (3840x2400), 120Hz/240Hz Mini-LED/IPS Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Intel Core Ultra 9 275HXIntel Core Ultra 9 285HXAMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 RAM 16GB, 32GB, 64GB DDR5 32GB, 64GB, 96GB DDR5 Storage 1TB, 2TB NVMe SSD 1TB, 2TB NVMe SSD Battery 83 Wh 99.9 Wh Weight 2.68 kg (5.9 lbs) 3.6 kg (7.94 lbs) Price $3,339.99 (base) – $5,059.99 (max) $3,999.99 (base) – $5,389.99 (max)

Ad

HP Omen Max 16 vs MSI Raider 18HX AI: Performance

HP Omen Max 16: The HP Omen Max 16 comes with a 16" display, Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, and is powered by Intel's Core Ultra 9 275HX processor. These make it one of the best devices for gamers and creative professionals alike.

Also read: Asus ROG Strix G16 Gaming Laptop available at the lowest price on Amazon

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paired with the quiet cooling system and popular GPU units, this device manages to run AAA games at maximum settings. On the other hand, the 16" OLED display helps in both 3D rendering and video editing, making it a great choice for working professionals.

MSI Raider 18HX AI: The MSI Raider 18HX AI comes with an 18" display, Nvidia GeForce 50 series GPU, and it runs on different processors like Intel Core Ultra 9 and AMD Ryzen 9. With the 18" display and better processor choices, this device easily replaces desktops.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 18" Mini-LED offers immersive display with HDR support and RTX 50 series GPU units. Overall, these devices can handle both heavy multitasking (working professionals) and extended gaming hours (gamers) smoothly.

When compared, it seems evident that the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor is fast on paper. However, if you are opting for the MSI Raider 18HX AI, you can also choose the AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor, which will help you with better chip performance, especially if you are looking forward to long hours of gaming.

Ad

HP Omen Max 16 vs MSI Raider 18HX AI: Display

The HP Omen Max 16 comes with a 16" OLED/IPS panel. It provides both QHD+ and UHD+ resolutions based on the model, bringing a sharp, color-accurate display for the users. The 240Hz refresh rate provides better visual clarity for gamers and content creators.

On the other hand, the MSI Raider 18HX AI comes with an 18" Mini-LED/IPS panel. Both QHD+ and UHD+ resolutions (based on the model) provide a great viewing experience. The IPS panels provide better viewing angles, with deeper black tones and color accuracy, and the 240 Hz refresh rate enhances user experience for both multitaskers and gamers.

Ad

The displays of both devices are almost the same, down to the resolutions and refresh rates. Thus, even though the Omen Max 16 has a slightly smaller screen, there should not be a huge difference in visual quality between these laptops.

HP Omen Max 16 vs MSI Raider 18HX AI: Battery

The HP Omen Max 16 has an 83 Wh battery, and the Raider 18HX AI comes with a 99.9 Wh battery. While the MSI laptop has a more powerful model, its battery life expectancy is only 2-3 hours under heavy use. On the other hand, HP's device 16 only lasts 1-2 hours under heavy use.

Ad

However, when tasked with lighter tasks, both devices' battery life expectancy increases considerably. Both devices give at least four hours of service under light use.

While a less powerful battery reduces the weight and makes the HP Omen Max 16 a portable option, the Raider 18HX AI, despite being the heavier option, provides better battery life, making it a better choice for heavy users. Furthermore, if you are using the Ryzen AMD 9 processor, it puts very little load on the battery compared to a power-hungry Intel Ultra 9 processor.

Ad

HP Omen Max 16 vs MSI Raider 18HX AI: Price

The prices of these devices vary widely, mainly due to the sales and offers on websites like BestBuy and Newegg. While both devices are similarly priced, the Omen Max 16 is definitely the cheaper option.

HP Omen Max 16:

RTX 5080: $3399.99

$3399.99 RTX 5090: Most e-commerce websites do not have a listing page for this item, or it is listed as "coming soon". Therefore, we could not find the exact price of the device. However, since the typical retail price for a laptop with this configuration is usually around $4,329, the price range for the HP Omen Max 16 with RTX 5090 is expected to vary between $4,000 and $5,000.

Ad

MSI Raider 18HX AI:

RTX 5080: $3999.99

$3999.99 RTX 5090: $5389.99

If you are not a power user and are happy to fulfill your occasional gaming and multitasking needs, you should stick to the Omen Max 16 with RTX 5080. It is the cheaper option with a good-enough configuration, which will help you play highly demanding games.

However, if you are a professional gamer, content creator, streamer, or video editor, the slightly pricey MSI Raider 18HX AI will be the best-suited device for your needs.

Ad

HP Omen Max 16 vs MSI Raider 18HX AI: Final verdict

Based on the comparison between HP Omen Max 16 and MSI Raider 18HX AI, it is safe to conclude that the Raider 18HX AI is the better option. It provides you with the flexibility to choose your preferred processor, provides better battery life, and a bigger screen as well.

However, this does not mean that the Omen Max 16 by HP is a bad device. While it provides a lower battery life and has a slightly smaller screen, this device can be a great choice for gaming enthusiasts or working professionals on a budget.

Nonetheless, both are two of the top laptops of 2025, and whether it's gaming or multitasking, they have your back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More