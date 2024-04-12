The Intel ARC A750 vs AMD RX 7600 battle is interesting. With the release of the AMD Radeon RX 7600, the Intel ARC A750 is getting a lot of heat. The question on consumers minds is: does the Intel GPU have what it takes to be the 1080p budget champ over the Radeon 7600 GPU? The answer is no; the Radeon RX 7600 is better at gaming. Having said that, the Intel GPU is better at ray tracing.
Intel ARC A750 vs AMD RX 7600: Which is better for gaming?
Both the Intel ARC A750 and AMD RX 7600 are budget GPUs designed to offer a great experience for 1080p gaming. However, there is a significant difference between the two in terms of pricing.
The Intel ARC A650 has been in the market for a while, so its price has dropped a lot, but the same cannot be said about the Radeon GPU.
Is the price difference big enough to justify the performance between the two? Well, let's get into this Intel ARC A750 vs AMD RX 7600 comparison and see who comes out on top, starting with their specs.
Specs comparison
The Intel ARC A750 is based on the Intel Alchemy architecture. This is Intel's first GPU architecture, and the company did a good job, especially with the ray tracing performance. In fact, the Intel ARC's ray tracing performance is just as strong as Nvidia's.
On the other hand, the Radeon RX 7600 is based on the RDNA 3 architecture from AMD, which brought improvements in the GPU clock speeds. AMD also improved its ray tracing performance.
Here's the Intel ARC A750 vs AMD RX 7600 specs table:
Performance comparison
When it comes to Intel ARC A750 vs AMD RX 7600 game tests, there is a significant difference between the two GPUs.
Here's how the Intel ARC A750 and AMD RX 7600 perform in rasterization at 1080p:
In Cyberpunk 2077, Forza Horizon 5, Hitman 3, and The Last of US: Part 1, the AMD RX 7600 wins by a massive percentage. While in other games, such as Rainbox Six Siege, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Metro Exodus, the Intel ARC A750's performance is almost equal to that of its AMD counterpart.
The performance differences in some games could be due to Intel's driver. When Intel GPUs were first released, their drivers were a mess. However, the company has continuously delivered performance improvements via driver updates and may continue to do so. If that's the case, the performance gap may close further.
However, you buy a GPU based on current performance, and in this case, the Radeon 7600 wins, at least in rasterization. But what about ray tracing?
Here's how the two GPUs perform in ray tracing at 1080p:
As you can see, the performance is completely different when it comes to ray tracing. Now, the Intel ARC A750 is in the lead and beats the AMD Radeon GPU in almost all the tested games except one.
So, when it comes to ray tracing, the Intel ARC A750 is the winner.
Verdict
Which is better for gaming in this Intel ARC A750 vs AMD RX 7600 battle? The Radeon 7600 is the better GPU, as its drivers are stable.
However, when it comes to raytracing games, the Intel ARC A750 is better. It is also cheaper, making it a great value-for-money product.
