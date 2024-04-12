The Intel ARC A750 vs AMD RX 7600 battle is interesting. With the release of the AMD Radeon RX 7600, the Intel ARC A750 is getting a lot of heat. The question on consumers minds is: does the Intel GPU have what it takes to be the 1080p budget champ over the Radeon 7600 GPU? The answer is no; the Radeon RX 7600 is better at gaming. Having said that, the Intel GPU is better at ray tracing.

This article tells you everything you need to know about the Intel ARC A750 vs AMD RX 7600 battle.

Intel ARC A750 vs AMD RX 7600: Which is better for gaming?

Both the Intel ARC A750 and AMD RX 7600 are budget GPUs designed to offer a great experience for 1080p gaming. However, there is a significant difference between the two in terms of pricing.

The Intel ARC A650 has been in the market for a while, so its price has dropped a lot, but the same cannot be said about the Radeon GPU.

Is the price difference big enough to justify the performance between the two? Well, let's get into this Intel ARC A750 vs AMD RX 7600 comparison and see who comes out on top, starting with their specs.

Specs comparison

Intel ARC A750 with open PCB board (Image via Hardware Unboxed/YouTube)

The Intel ARC A750 is based on the Intel Alchemy architecture. This is Intel's first GPU architecture, and the company did a good job, especially with the ray tracing performance. In fact, the Intel ARC's ray tracing performance is just as strong as Nvidia's.

On the other hand, the Radeon RX 7600 is based on the RDNA 3 architecture from AMD, which brought improvements in the GPU clock speeds. AMD also improved its ray tracing performance.

Here's the Intel ARC A750 vs AMD RX 7600 specs table:

Intel ARC A750 AMD Radeon RX 7600 Shader cores 3584 2048 RT cores 28 32 TMUs 224 128 ROPs 112 64 Base clocks 2050 MHz 1720 MHz Boost clocks 2400 MHz 2655 MHz VRAM size 8GB 8GB VRAM bus width 256-bit 128-bit VRAM bandwidth 512 GB/s 288 GB/s Manufacturing node 6nm 6nm Thermal Design Power (TDP) 225W 165W Price $204.99 $259.99

Performance comparison

Intel ARC A750 GPU vs some popular GPUs (Image via Hardware Unboxed)

When it comes to Intel ARC A750 vs AMD RX 7600 game tests, there is a significant difference between the two GPUs.

Here's how the Intel ARC A750 and AMD RX 7600 perform in rasterization at 1080p:

Intel ARC A750 Radeon 7600 Rainbow Six Siege 81 FPS 80 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 84 FPS 101 FPS Forza Horizon 5

69 FPS 97 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2

79 FPS 80 FPS Metro Exodus 77 FPS 80 FPS Hitman 3 155 FPS 176 FPS The Last of Us: Part 1 58 FPS 93 FPS

In Cyberpunk 2077, Forza Horizon 5, Hitman 3, and The Last of US: Part 1, the AMD RX 7600 wins by a massive percentage. While in other games, such as Rainbox Six Siege, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Metro Exodus, the Intel ARC A750's performance is almost equal to that of its AMD counterpart.

The performance differences in some games could be due to Intel's driver. When Intel GPUs were first released, their drivers were a mess. However, the company has continuously delivered performance improvements via driver updates and may continue to do so. If that's the case, the performance gap may close further.

However, you buy a GPU based on current performance, and in this case, the Radeon 7600 wins, at least in rasterization. But what about ray tracing?

Here's how the two GPUs perform in ray tracing at 1080p:

Intel ARC A750 AMD Radeon RX 7600 Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Ray tracing) 55 FPS 78 FPS Hitman 3 (Ray tracing) 65 FPS 53 FPS Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition (Ray tracing) 77 FPS 66 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 (Ray tracing) 54 FPS 52 FPS F1 2022 (Ray tracing) 104 FPS 101 FPS Control (Ray tracing) 83 FPS 69 FPS

As you can see, the performance is completely different when it comes to ray tracing. Now, the Intel ARC A750 is in the lead and beats the AMD Radeon GPU in almost all the tested games except one.

So, when it comes to ray tracing, the Intel ARC A750 is the winner.

Verdict

Which is better for gaming in this Intel ARC A750 vs AMD RX 7600 battle? The Radeon 7600 is the better GPU, as its drivers are stable.

However, when it comes to raytracing games, the Intel ARC A750 is better. It is also cheaper, making it a great value-for-money product.

