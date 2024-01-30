Intel Core i9-14900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D: Which is best for gaming in 2024?

The Intel Core i9-14900K and the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D are some of the highest-end offerings from the two chip makers. Both target enthusiast-grade and high-end professional rigs with some of the best performance metrics you could get in the market. They are designed to be paired with some of the best hardware and are capable of unmatched performance when placed in a suitable setup.

Choosing between them can be difficult, given the subtle differences between the two flagship processors. To help you make the best decision based on your needs, we have prepared this comprehensive comparison.

The Intel Core i9-14900K and AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D are some of the fastest in the market

Let's have a look at the on-paper specs of the two chips before delving into the performance differences between them.

Specs comparison

Both the Intel Core i9-14900K and the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D are decked out with the latest hardware from the two companies. While the Team Blue offering is powered by the Raptor Lake Refresh architecture, AMD's Ryzen 7000 is based on Zen 4 with AMD's 3D V-cache technology. They are fundamentally different from each other in terms of how they work, so an apples-to-apples comparison isn't possible.

Nevertheless, the flagship 14900K bundles a whopping 24 cores. Only eight of them are high-performance 'P' rated, while the remaining are efficient 'E' cores. The Intel chip packs a total of 32 threads. The Ryzen chip, on the other hand, packs only 12 high-performance cores and 24 threads.

The Intel chip also clocks faster than the AMD equivalent. While the 14900K can get to 6 GHz boost speeds, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D can only get up to 5.6 GHz. This is only a superficial difference, given they are based on completely different architectures.

Below is a comparison of the specs of the two processors.

Intel Core i9-14900K AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D Processor family Raptor Lake Refresh Ryzen 7000 Lithography Intel 7 (10 nm) Zen 4 (5 nm) with 3D V-cache Core count 24 (8P+16E) 12 Thread count 32 24 Max. turbo frequency 6 GHz up to 5.6 GHz RAM support Up to 192 GB DDR5 5600 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s Up to DDR5 5200 MT/s iGPU Intel UHD 770 RDNA 3-based 2-core iGPU Power draw 125W (253W turbo power) 120W Price $574 $463

The AMD chip packs a total of 140 MB of L2+L3 cache, as compared to Intel's 36 MB of Smart Cache. This is possible with the 3D stacking technology and helps the Ryzen processor in gaming performance.

Performance comparison

Both the Core i9-14900K and Ryzen 9 7900X3D have some of the best performance metrics you can get. However, there are some subtle differences between them that you should look out for while building a PC.

Below is a list of performance data of the two chips compared with the cheaper Ryzen 9 7900X. The scores have been sourced from the benchmark aggregator website Nanoreview.

Intel Core i9-14900K AMD Ryzen 9 7900X AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D Cinebench R23 single-core 2293 2,049 2,090 Cinebench R23 multi-core 38,263 29,302 27,616 Geekbench 5 single-core 3,288 2,998 2,998 Geekbench 5 multi-core 22,478 17,667 18,289

While the Intel chip clearly dominates the single-core and multi-core performance results, do note that the Ryzen 9 7900X3D has an advantage in terms of gaming performance. We noted this in our review of the 3D V-cached chips. The gains with the new technology aren't often reported by the synthetic benchmark software since they focus on raw computing performance.

However, if you are building a workstation, the Intel i9 chip is the better pick. As evident from the benchmarks, it scores much higher than the AMD offerings.

Given the huge difference in pricing, one might be inclined towards the Ryzen 9 7900X3D chip. Although the Core i9-14900K is slightly faster, it is also $100 more expensive. Given how capable the Ryzen 9 is, it is completely fine to opt for the processor if you don't have close to $600 to spend on a CPU. However, if you have the cash, the Intel chip makes much more sense.

