Intel Core Ultra 7 265K vs AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: Which is best for gaming?

The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K and Ryzen 7 9800X3D are the leading mid-premium options for high-end gaming systems. Both processors have unique strengths: while AMD is pushing for best-in-class performance with added 3D V-cache, Intel has dropped its prices significantly (which opens up budget for a faster GPU). Moreover, the chips are fast enough not to bottleneck any video card in the market, with enough computational padding to last a few years.

Given these constraints, should high-end PC builders opt for Intel or AMD this generation? The answer depends on a variety of factors, such as the GPU you're pairing it with, your budget, and others. Let's dissect the chips and find the better deal.

The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K and AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D are high-end gaming CPUs

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is designed for top-notch gaming without compromises (Image via AMD)

The Ryzen and Intel chips are based on completely different architectures. While Intel uses its hybrid design based on a monolithic design with a smaller process node for the 200 series, AMD adheres to the chiplet-based design with 96 MB of 3D V-cache. A head-to-head comparison won't reveal much about the processors. Regardless, let's check out what you're signing up for.

Specs comparison

The Core Ultra 7 265K bundles 20 cores in an 8P+12E configuration. With this generation, the chip maker is lenient with operating clock speeds: the P cores hit up to 5.5 GHz while the E-cores do 4.6 GHz. You get 36 MB of cache in total and the chip can draw up to 250W under peak load. Unlike LGA-1700, Intel has pushed for DDR5 exclusivity with the new chips.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is based on the Zen 5 architecture with 8 cores and 16 threads, all of which are packed into a single CCX. The chip goes up to 5.2 GHz, with a relatively high base clock of 4.7 GHz. Unlike Intel's design, the 9800X3D is more power efficient (120W peak draw).

Here's a side-by-side look at the specs of the two chips:

Specification Intel Core Ultra 7 265K AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Architecture / Process Arrow Lake-S (“Series 2”), hybrid architecture (P-cores + E-cores) Zen 5 with 2nd-gen 3D V-Cache (“Granite Ridge”) Cores / Threads 20 cores (8 Performance-cores + 12 Efficiency-cores), 20 threads 8 cores, 16 threads Clock Speeds P-core base: 3.9 GHz; P-core turbo: up to 5.5 GHz; E-core base: 3.3 GHz Base ~4.7 GHz; max boost up to 5.2 GHz Cache L2: 36 MB total; L3 (Smart Cache): 30 MB L3 cache: 96 MB (3D V-Cache); L2: implied 8 MB typical for Zen 5 TDP / Power Base power: 125 W; Max Turbo: 250 W 120 W TDP Socket / Platform Support LGA 1851; supports DDR5-6400, PCIe 4.0 & 5.0; has integrated GPU + NPU (AI Boost) AM5 socket; supports DDR5-5600, PCIe 5.0; includes integrated Radeon Graphics in some SKUs Gaming & Unique Features Hybrid architecture aids multitasking; integrated AI acceleration via NPU; efficient for content creation/multithreaded tasks Second-gen 3D V-Cache gives exceptional gaming performance, especially in CPU-bound scenarios; widely considered best gaming CPU in 2025 Price (MSRP or Sale) ~$394 MSRP; currently available around ~$309 on sale ~$479 MSRP; sometimes available around $430–$472 on sale

The 9800X3D is significantly costlier, however. It launched at $479 and is currently available for $449 on Newegg. The Ultra 7 265K, on the other hand, is a more budget-friendly chip, coming in at $309 brand new. Following a poor reception, Intel has dropped its prices more aggressively to remain competitive.

Performance comparison

The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K brings significant IPC improvements over the last generation (Image via Syntech)

Here's a look at the FPS achieved by an RTX 3090 Ti when paired with these chips and a few of their high-end counterparts. The numbers are sourced from the YouTube channel Mark PC. All benchmarks were recorded at 4K.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D AMD Ryzen 9 9900X Intel Core Ultra 9 285K Intel Core Ultra 7 265K God of War 121 FPS 123 FPS 125 FPS 129 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 94 FPS 68 FPS 92 FPS 77 FPS Assassin's Creed Valhalla 137 FPS 114 FPS 125 FPS 117 FPS Watch Dogs Legion 127 FPS 102 FPS 123 FPS 113 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 141 FPS 126 FPS 127 FPS 118 FPS Horizon Zero Dawn 140 FPS 124 FPS 129 FPS 118 FPS

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D wins in 5 out of 6 games tested. The chip takes a massive lead in demanding open-world games like Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Although Intel pulls ahead by 6.2% in games like God of War, the margins are smaller.

The 3D V-Cache technology in the Ryzen 7 9800X3D appears especially beneficial for games that are sensitive to cache performance. The chip wins over the Intel alternative by a significant 13.9%. However, given the differences in prices between the chips, we need to look at performance per dollar metrics.

Scoring an average of 112 FPS, the Ultra 7 265K delivers 0.362 FPS per dollar (current price: $309). While the 9800X3D scores 126.7 FPS, it only delivers 0.282 FPS per dollar (current price: $449). This makes the Intel chip a better deal for value-minded users.

The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K offers 28.5% better performance per dollar despite being slower in absolute terms. However, if you have the budget, getting the 14.7 additional FPS on average is an incredible investment. That works out to $9.55 per additional FPS.

If you have a high-end GPU (RTX 5070 Ti and above), we recommend choosing the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. With lower-end cards, the difference with CPU perturbations is even thinner, making the Ultra 7 265K a better deal.

