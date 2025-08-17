Intel Core Ultra 7 265K vs AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: Which is best for gaming?

The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K and Ryzen 7 9800X3D are the leading mid-premium options for high-end gaming systems. Both processors have unique strengths: while AMD is pushing for best-in-class performance with added 3D V-cache, Intel has dropped its prices significantly (which opens up budget for a faster GPU). Moreover, the chips are fast enough not to bottleneck any video card in the market, with enough computational padding to last a few years.
Given these constraints, should high-end PC builders opt for Intel or AMD this generation? The answer depends on a variety of factors, such as the GPU you're pairing it with, your budget, and others. Let's dissect the chips and find the better deal.
The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K and AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D are high-end gaming CPUs
The Ryzen and Intel chips are based on completely different architectures. While Intel uses its hybrid design based on a monolithic design with a smaller process node for the 200 series, AMD adheres to the chiplet-based design with 96 MB of 3D V-cache. A head-to-head comparison won't reveal much about the processors. Regardless, let's check out what you're signing up for.
Specs comparison
The Core Ultra 7 265K bundles 20 cores in an 8P+12E configuration. With this generation, the chip maker is lenient with operating clock speeds: the P cores hit up to 5.5 GHz while the E-cores do 4.6 GHz. You get 36 MB of cache in total and the chip can draw up to 250W under peak load. Unlike LGA-1700, Intel has pushed for DDR5 exclusivity with the new chips.
The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is based on the Zen 5 architecture with 8 cores and 16 threads, all of which are packed into a single CCX. The chip goes up to 5.2 GHz, with a relatively high base clock of 4.7 GHz. Unlike Intel's design, the 9800X3D is more power efficient (120W peak draw).
Here's a side-by-side look at the specs of the two chips:
The 9800X3D is significantly costlier, however. It launched at $479 and is currently available for $449 on Newegg. The Ultra 7 265K, on the other hand, is a more budget-friendly chip, coming in at $309 brand new. Following a poor reception, Intel has dropped its prices more aggressively to remain competitive.
Performance comparison
Here's a look at the FPS achieved by an RTX 3090 Ti when paired with these chips and a few of their high-end counterparts. The numbers are sourced from the YouTube channel Mark PC. All benchmarks were recorded at 4K.
The Ryzen 7 9800X3D wins in 5 out of 6 games tested. The chip takes a massive lead in demanding open-world games like Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Although Intel pulls ahead by 6.2% in games like God of War, the margins are smaller.
The 3D V-Cache technology in the Ryzen 7 9800X3D appears especially beneficial for games that are sensitive to cache performance. The chip wins over the Intel alternative by a significant 13.9%. However, given the differences in prices between the chips, we need to look at performance per dollar metrics.
Scoring an average of 112 FPS, the Ultra 7 265K delivers 0.362 FPS per dollar (current price: $309). While the 9800X3D scores 126.7 FPS, it only delivers 0.282 FPS per dollar (current price: $449). This makes the Intel chip a better deal for value-minded users.
The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K offers 28.5% better performance per dollar despite being slower in absolute terms. However, if you have the budget, getting the 14.7 additional FPS on average is an incredible investment. That works out to $9.55 per additional FPS.
If you have a high-end GPU (RTX 5070 Ti and above), we recommend choosing the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. With lower-end cards, the difference with CPU perturbations is even thinner, making the Ultra 7 265K a better deal.