Intel Core Ultra 7 265K vs Ryzen 7 7800X3D: Which is best for gaming in 2025?

The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K and Ryzen 7 7800X3D are among the top $400 choices in the market today. The last-gen eight-core AMD processor has been discounted, making it a worthy alternative to the new Arrow Lake chips. This confuses gamers: Should you go AMD or Intel in mid-2025?

Ad

Choosing between the chips can be quite difficult as they come with their own sets of strengths and weaknesses. To help you decide, we have compiled the details of the chips in this article.

The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K and Ryzen 7 7800X3D are powerful gaming CPUs in 2025

The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K is a high-end chip targeting mid-premium gaming rigs (Image via Amazon)

The Ultra 7 265K refines the monolithic architecture with TSMC 3N nodes and improved packaging. Architecturally, it's quite different from the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, which uses the chiplet-based Zen 4 design with added 3D V-cache stacked on the CCX. Let's review their on-paper specs before delving into performance differences.

Ad

Trending

Specs comparison

The 265K bundles a whopping 20 cores: eight of which are performance-rated 'P' cores, while the remainder are efficient 'E' cores. The chip boosts to 5.5 GHz, which is a healthy 300 MHz boost over the last gen. The chip also packs 66 MB cache in total, which is competitive against AMD's 96 MB. However, the extra hardware on the processor makes it quite power hungry, drawing north of 125W under load.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D, on the other hand, bundles just eight cores with hyperthreading. Since this was the second generation of X3D chips, AMD was conservative with the boost clocks (5 GHz). This ensured the chip stayed stable under peak load.

Ad

Here's a side-by-side comparison of the chips:

Specification Intel Core Ultra 7 265K AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Architecture / Node Arrow Lake-S (MCM) Zen 4 (Raphael) with 3D V-Cache Cores / Threads 8 P-cores + 12 E-cores = 20 cores / 20 threads 8 cores / 16 threads Performance-core Base 3.9 GHz — (not split into P/E cores) Performance-core Max Turbo 5.4 GHz (Turbo Boost Max 3.0) — Efficient-core Base 3.3 GHz N/A Max Turbo Frequency Up to 5.5 GHz Up to 5.0 GHz Cache 30 MB Intel® Smart Cache, 36 MB L2 96 MB L3 cache (including 3D V-Cache) TDP 125 W (base) / 250 W (max turbo) 120 W Integrated GPU / NPU Intel Graphics + NPU (AI Boost) — peak 33 TOPS (incl. 13 TOPS NPU) Radeon Graphics (2 CUs) — no AI NPU Memory Support DDR5 (up to DDR5-6400?) DDR5-5200 (dual-channel) PCIe Support PCIe 4.0 and 5.0 PCIe 5.0 Release Date Q4 2024 Early 2023 MSRP (Launch Price) MSRP: $399, current: $299 $359

Ad

The Core Ultra 7 265K is priced at $299 these days, much lower than its launch MSRP of $399. Intel has aggressively discounted its Arrow Lake chips to stay competitive against AMD. The last-gen 7800X3D, for instance, still retails at $359, making the Intel chip cheaper.

Performance comparison

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is among the most popular AMD CPUs today (Image via Amazon)

Here's how the CPUs compare in terms of their gaming performance. Both of the chips were tested with an RTX 4090 at 1080p to create the most CPU-limited scenarios. We sourced the data from the YouTube channel Testing Games.

Ad

Intel Core Ultra 7 265K AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Forza Horizon 5 234 FPS 264 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 110 FPS 132 FPS Starfield 134 FPS 139 FPS Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 236 FPS 238 FPS PUBG 273 FPS 366 FPS Hogwarts Legacy 77 FPS 86 FPS Star Wars: Outlaws 143 FPS 153 FPS Counter-Strike 2 553 FPS 646 FPS Ghost of Tsushima 164 FPS 179 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 177 FPS 196 FPS

Ad

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, on average, is 12.69% faster than the Core Ultra 7 265KK. More CPU-demanding games like PUBG (+34.07%) and Cyberpunk 2077 (+20%) show gaps so large that opting for the Ryzen might feel like a GPU upgrade.

Unfortunately, the Core Ultra 7 265K, despite being the best current-gen mid-premium offering from Team Blue, fails to secure a single win against AMD's last-generation Ryzen 7. The gap between the chips is too large to justify the $40 savings.

Given the ground reality of gaming performance, we recommend opting for the Ryzen 7 7800X3D in 2025. Motherboards are cheaper, offer a solid upgrade plan on the AM5 to a 9800X3D or 10800X3D (when it launches) down the line. The Zen 5 processor already delivers solid gains over the 7800X3D, unlike Intel, whose chips are going through a rough patch now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More