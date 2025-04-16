Inzoi: Best settings for RTX 5060 Ti

Inzoi is a highly anticipated life-simulation game developed by Krafton and Inzoi Studio. It was launched on early access on March 28, 2025, on several platforms, including Windows, the PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S.
The game is pretty demanding in terms of hardware specifications and requires a fairly powerful PC to run smoothly. However, this shouldn't be an issue for RTX 5060 Ti owners, as the new GPU is made for 1440p gaming. With the 5060 Ti, you can expect super-high framerates in this game, even at high resolutions.
That said, we recommend you tweak the game's settings to achieve optimal performance on the GPU. In this article, we've shared the best settings for running Inzoi on an RTX 5060 Ti.
Note: The settings mentioned in this article are for PCs that meet at least the recommended system requirements for the game and are using an RTX 5060 Ti GPU.
Best Inzoi settings for RTX 5060 Ti
The RTX 5060 Ti comfortably runs the game at 1440p. Even at this resolution and with high graphics settings enabled, you can expect to get well over 60 FPS without any stutters or lags. We've turned off frame generation, but have enabled DLSS 4 and set it to Quality mode. This should result in a big jump in terms of performance while also improving the game's visual quality.
We've abstained from using motion blur and Vsync as they could affect performance. However, ray tracing has been turned on and set to max to make the reflections and light rays look more realistic.
These are the best settings for running the game on an RTX 5060 Ti:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Resolution Scale: 60%
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Target FPS: Greyed out
- Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
- .Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation: Turn Off
- Maximum FPS: Unrestricted
- Vertical Sync: Off
Post-Processing
- Depth of Field: On
- Motion Blur: Off
- Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%
Ray Tracing
- Ray Tracing: On
- Ray Tracing Object: Mesh
PSO Cache
- Clear PSO Cache: Clear PSO Cache
Occlusion
- Occlusion Method: Hardware
Advanced
- Preset: Custom
- Character Lighting Distance: Ultra
- Lighting Display Distance: Ultra
- Object Display Distance: Ultra
- Background Detail Quality: Ultra
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: TAA
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Ultra
- Post-Processing Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect: On
- Global Illumination Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Plant Density and Quality: Ultra
- Shader Quality: Ultra
- Ray Tracing Quality: Ultra
