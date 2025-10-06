iPhone Air vs iPhone 16 Plus: Which is the better smartphone?

Apple recently introduced the iPhone Air, which is a replacement for the Plus models. The new Air gets all the premium features with a redefined design and portability. Its sleek aesthetics and performant build make it a solid contender for premium options.

That said, it'd be quite interesting to see how the Air would hold up against the iPhone 16 Plus, which is also a high-performance daily driver. This article provides a thorough comparison of the two devices, looking into their specifications, camera features, display, and more.

iPhone Air vs iPhone 16 Plus: What are the differences?

iPhone Air and iPhone 16 Plus (Image via Apple)

The new Apple iPhone Air and the previous-gen Apple iPhone 16 Plus are both excellent devices that feature flagship-level performance alongside additional benefits such as a larger display in the 16 Plus or enhanced portability in the Air.

Here are the main differences between the two smartphones:

Features iPhone Air Apple iPhone 16 Plus Chipset Apple A19 Pro Apple A18 Display 6.5”, Super Retina XDR OLED, 120 Hz 6.7”, Super Retina XDR OLED, 60 Hz Camera Rear: 48 MP Front: 18 MP Video: 4K/60fps, 1080p/60fps Rear: 48 MP + 12 MP Front: 12 MP Video: 4K/60 fps, 1080p/60 fps RAM 12 GB 8 GB Storage 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB 128 GB, 256 GB Battery 3149 mAh 4674 mAh Price (unlocked) $999 - 256 GB $1199 - 512 GB $1399 - 1 TB $799 - 128 GB $899 - 256 GB

Performance

Despite its sleek build, the new iPhone Air packs more power than the base model iPhone 17. It houses the A19 Pro chipset, which features a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU with Neural Processing. This not only improves daily performance but also handles machine learning and AI taskloads more efficiently.

The iPhone 16 Plus houses an A18 chip, which also features a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU, but lacks Neural Processing. However, it still provides sufficient power as a daily driver, handling everyday workloads quite well.

The gaming performance is great on both devices. However, on paper, the Air's A19 Pro chipset is simply more powerful and enables you to reach higher framerates. Thus, you can expect an average of 50-60 FPS performance on the Air, compared to 30-40 FPS on the latter. Both phones support hardware-accelerated ray tracing, so you can enjoy games with higher quality.

Thus, while the daily multitasking performance is more or less the same on both devices, the Air would be the better choice for high-end gaming. It shows higher framerates on high-graphics titles like GRID Legends, Resident Evil 4, PUBG, and more, making it a better option overall.

Camera

Both the Air and the 16 Plus have excellent camera setups (Image via Apple)

The iPhone Air features a single 48 MP Fusion camera, which functions as both a 48 MP main camera and a 12 MP telephoto. It has a new 18MP Center Stage front camera, which lets you hold your phone vertically for both portrait and landscape shots, and also offers enhanced group selfies and improved video call experiences.

The iPhone 16 Plus, on the other hand, features a 48 MP Fusion lens along with a 12 MP ultrawide lens. It features a 12 MP front-facing camera, which has a slightly different sensor.

Both phones capture incredible videos at 4K/60 resolution. There are certain differences in the color grading and shadow quality, but overall image quality remains quite identical on both devices.

Pictures on both phones look sharp and detailed, with the iPhone Air’s images standing out for their slightly richer vibrance. Night shots on the Air also demonstrate enhanced vibrancy and finer detail. Overall, the iPhone Air delivers a superior camera experience for both photography and videography, thanks to its improved detail and color richness.

Display and build

The new iPhone Air features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 16 Plus, however, features a larger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 60 Hz refresh rate. The Air features a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits, compared to 2000 nits on the 16 Plus. Thus, viewing your screen outdoors would be easier on the Air.

While the Air is smaller in terms of display size, it features a higher refresh rate, which produces a smoother visual quality for gaming and movies. Thus, the Air would be the better choice for gaming and viewing content due to a smoother refresh rate. The difference in screen size isn't major, as a 6.5-inch display is already quite large for gaming and viewing content.

Battery

Being the slimmer device, the iPhone Air features a much smaller battery pack than the iPhone 16 Plus. Thus, the Air's battery life is shorter.

Both iPhones are marketed to have an "all-day battery life." However, according to reviews, the Air lasts an average of 12-13 hours of moderate use, compared to an impressive 17-18 hours on the 16 Plus.

Final verdict

Based on our comparison, the iPhone Air emerges as the better overall choice for most users. It features a more powerful A19 Pro chipset, a higher refresh rate display, and slightly better camera capabilities. It stands out as a more appealing option for those who prioritize performance, visuals, and enhanced photography.

The iPhone 16 Plus offers a larger screen, longer battery life, and slightly more versatile camera options, but the Air’s advancements in processing power and display technology give it the edge in most areas.

