Apple iPhone 17 vs Google Pixel 10: Which is the better flagship phone?

The new Apple iPhone 17 and the Google Pixel 10 are two excellent flagship devices. With the iPhone 17 featuring refinements in performance, display, and camera specs, it will be interesting to see how it holds up against the Google Pixel 10. Both smartphones are similarly priced, which may make it difficult to choose between them.

Ad

This comparison looks into the features of the two phones. We'll be comparing features like the specs, performance, camera, and more.

Apple iPhone 17 vs Google Pixel 10: What are the differences?

Apple iPhone 17 and Google Pixel 10 (Image via Apple, Google)

The Apple iPhone 17 and the Google Pixel 10 are both solid premium smartphones that serve as excellent daily drivers. Their relatively lower flagship pricing makes them appealing to users who want a premium experience without the ultra-premium cost.

Ad

Trending

Here is a detailed comparison of the specifications:

Features Apple iPhone 17 Google Pixel 10 Chipset Apple A19 Google Tensor G5 Display 6.3”, LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz 6.3”, OLED, 120Hz Camera Rear: 48MP + 48MP Front: 18MP Video: 4K/60fps, 1080p/60fps Rear: 48MP + 10.8MP + 13MP Front: 10.5MP Video: 4K/60fps, 1080p/60fps RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB Battery 3692 mAh 4970 mAh Price (unlocked) $799 - 256 GB $999 - 512 GB $799 - 128GB $899 - 256GB

Ad

Also read: Google Pixel 10 vs 10 Pro vs 10 Pro XL vs 10 Pro Fold: Which smartphone should you get?

Performance

The Apple iPhone 17 comes with a new and improved Apple A19 chipset, featuring a 6‑core CPU and a 5‑core GPU, offering enough power for daily multitasking, editing, and gaming.

With hardware-accelerated ray tracing, you can experience supported games at a higher visual quality. This includes titles such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Resident Evil Village, and Diablo Immortal. Moreover, for gaming, Apple has a stronger game library, featuring popular PC titles that aren't available on Android.

Ad

The Google Pixel 10 features the powerful Google Tensor G5 chipset, which offers superb multitasking and AI performance. However, gaming performance isn't very remarkable. Titles show around 40-60 FPS on average, with those like COD Mobile hitting almost 90 FPS. Unfortunately, not many hit 120 FPS, which is typically more enjoyable for first-person shooter titles.

Overall, the iPhone 17 edges out the Pixel 10 in terms of raw performance. The new iPhone has a more capable processor that can handle tasks like video editing and high-end gaming with ease. While the Pixel features a highly efficient processor, it falls behind when it comes to raw performance.

Ad

Camera capabilities

Both Apple iPhone 17 and Google Pixel 10 have excellent camera setups (Image via Apple, Google)

When it comes to camera performance, both companies have always been top contenders. The new iPhone 17 features a dual camera setup, featuring a 48MP main Fusion camera along with a 48MP ultrawide lens, but optical zoom is limited to 2x.

Ad

Nevertheless, the picture quality on the Apple iPhone 17 remains unmatched. Photos are vibrant with excellent dynamic range and sharp detail. Videos look stunning at 4K/60 FPS quality, especially with Cinematic mode. Another big update on the new iPhone is the 18MP Center Stage front camera, which offers more room when taking group selfies vertically.

On the other hand, the Pixel 10 comes with an excellent triple-camera setup, featuring a 48MP main camera, a 10.8MP telephoto, and a 13MP ultrawide lens. This enables it to capture incredibly sharp and vivid quality pictures. It is also capable of capturing pictures with up to 5x optical zoom, giving it an advantage over the iPhone’s camera system.

Ad

It is also capable of capturing up to 4K video at 60 FPS, like the iPhone 17. However, it comes with a ton of AI features and modes, enhancing the camera experience by a small margin.

Thus, when it comes to camera capabilities, the Google Pixel 10 proves to be the winner. Factors like a dedicated telephoto lens, better low-light performance, and more advanced AI tools give it the edge over the iPhone 17.

Display

Ad

In terms of display, the new Apple iPhone 17 comes with an upgraded 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED screen. This produces incredibly rich visuals, which makes it perfect for watching content and playing games. The phone also features a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits, allowing for easy viewing even on sunny days.

The Pixel 10 features a similarly sized 6.3-inch display with an OLED panel. It comes with up to 3000 nits peak brightness, which enables you to comfortably view the phone outdoors.

Ad

Both phones share a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This makes them excellent options for viewing media content and playing games, as it improves the viewing experience by a great margin.

All in all, when it comes to display, the Apple iPhone 17 takes the win, due to a better display panel that produces brighter and higher-quality colors. Moreover, its display comes with an anti-reflective and fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating, both of which are superb add-ons in the segment.

Ad

Battery life

The new Apple iPhone 17 features a 3692 mAh battery, compared to 4970 mAh on the Google Pixel 10. While both devices come with highly efficient processors, the Pixel 10's larger battery gives it the edge when it comes to battery life. Apple claims strong efficiency gains, though real-world runtimes are not yet verified.

The Google Pixel 10, however, has been tried and tested and can easily last an entire day's use. This makes both phones excellent daily drivers capable of getting through the entire day.

Ad

Final verdict

This concludes our comparison of the iPhone 17 and the Pixel 10. The Apple iPhone 17 ultimately proves to be the stronger overall option among mid-priced flagships. It takes the lead in performance and display quality, offering a more polished experience, while the Pixel 10 shines in camera versatility and battery life. Depending on your priorities, the Pixel 10 may still appeal, but overall, the iPhone 17 delivers the better package.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More