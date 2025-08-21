Pixel 10 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Which is the best Android gaming phone?

The Google Pixel 10 and Samsung Galaxy S25 base models both cost $799, making them among the cheapest flagship-grade gaming smartphones. However, with either phone, you're signing up for different kinds of experiences: while one prioritizes AI features, the Samsung delivers raw gaming capabilities through its powerful chip. Choosing the right device is necessary based on your requirements and style.

In this article, we have compared the Pixel and Galaxy S25 based on how they should compare in video games. Let's have a look at their specs and expected performance.

The Pixel 10 and Galaxy S25 might be the top gaming choices today

The Pixel 10 bundles significant gaming prowess thanks to the Tensor G5 (Image via Google)

Reviews consistently suggest the S25 achieves some of the best Android gaming experiences ever. However, with the Pixel 10, Google has significantly upped its chips as well: with 12 GB of RAM, 120 Hz displays, and a new G5 chip that delivers up to 37% better performance than the last-gen, it makes a strong case for itself.

Specs comparison

The S25 packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The Tensor G5, on the other hand, is based on TSMC's 3N design and bundles a 1+3+4 configuration for its octa-core makeup. The 8 Elite has a significant lead in operating clocks (4.47 GHz vs 3.78 GHz).

Coming to the graphics chip, the Adreno 830 GPU in the Galaxy S25 runs at 1.2GHz, while the Pixel 10's PowerVR DXT-48-1536 GPU operates at 1.1GHz. These differences pile up in real-world gaming.

The S25 includes a vapor chamber cooling solution, while the Pixel 10 base model is limited to graphite thermal management. While higher-end Pixel phones get a vapor chamber, that's missing from the base model.

The Pixel 10 sports a 6.3-inch Actua display, while the Galaxy S25 uses a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel. Samsung also gets LTPO, which allows the smartphone to drop refresh rates to 1 Hz compared to the Pixel 10's 60 Hz minimum. This impacts battery life.

Here's a detailed comparison of the hardware specs:

Specification Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Processor Google Tensor G5 (3nm) Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy (3nm) CPU Cores 1x Cortex-X4 @ 3.78GHz

3x Cortex-A720 @ 2.8GHz

4x Cortex-A520 @ 2.0GHz 2x Oryon @ 4.47GHz

6x Oryon @ 3.53GHz GPU PowerVR DXT-48-1536 @ 1.1GHz Qualcomm Adreno 830 @ 1.2GHz RAM 12GB LPDDR5X 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 128GB/256GB UFS 4.0 128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 4.0 Display 6.3" 120Hz Actua OLED

2424 x 1080px

Variable 60-120Hz 6.2" 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X

2340 x 1080px

LTPO Variable 1-120Hz Touch Sampling 240Hz 240Hz Refresh Rate Range 60-120Hz 1-120Hz (LTPO) Cooling System Graphite thermal management Vapor chamber (40% larger) Battery 4,970mAh 4,000mAh Charging 45W wired, 23W wireless 25W wired, 15W wireless Audio Stereo speakers

Spatial audio Dolby Atmos stereo speakers

aptX HD/Adaptive support Connectivity WiFi 6/6E, 5G WiFi 7, 5G Gaming Features Basic Android gaming Game Launcher + Game Booster

Real-time performance monitoring Starting Price $799 $799

Performance comparison

The Galaxy S25's 8 Elite chip makes it a gaming powerhouse (Image via Amazon)

The S25 achieves 3,008 single-core and 9,730 multi-core Geekbench 6 scores. In comparison, the Pixel 10 was leaked to get 2,296 single-core and 6,203 multi-core scores. While these are comparable results (especially for a pre-release smartphone), we'll have to wait for the device to hit shelves for a clearer view.

AnTuTu 10 scores show the Galaxy S25 hitting around 2.3 million overall points with a GPU score of 945,955. The Tensor G5, on the other hand, is expected to trail the Samsung by up to 40%, getting 1.65 million overall points with 650,000 on the GPU.

These massive performance disparities have caused a controversy in the enthusiast Android community. How much of this materializes in the final product remains to be seen.

Benchmark Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Performance Gap AnTuTu 10 Overall 1.65M points 2.3M points +39% faster AnTuTu 10 GPU 650,000 points 945,955 points +45% faster 3DMark Wild Life Extreme 3,200 points 5,847 points +83% faster 3DMark Solar Bay 6,800 points 9,124 points +34% faster

For now, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is the clear winner for gaming. Its Snapdragon 8 Elite outperforms most other smartphones on the market, and leaks already hint that the Pixel 10's Tensor G5 won't match it in demanding titles like Call of Duty and Genshin Impact.

While the Pixel 10 looks promising with a larger battery and Google's AI features, these advantages can't overcome its poorer gaming benchmark scores.

