Is the Apple iPhone 12 worth buying in February 2023?

Apple launched the iPhone 12 in October 2020 with three other models, including the Pro, Pro Max, and Mini. With the launch of the next-gen iPhone 13 series, the company stopped manufacturing the 12-series except for the base variant, which is available to purchase on their official website at a price of $599.

There's no doubt that the iPhone 12 was among the best-performing flagship smartphones at the time of its launch. However, more than two years after its launch, everyone has a question in mind - is it a good choice? This article will discuss all the essential details you need to know before deciding.

Apple iPhone 12-series were the first iPhones to have 5G connectivity

Despite being years old, this iPhone still retains its spot on Apple's website, and there's a compelling rationale for this. 5G connectivity is becoming more widespread and smartphone users are looking for a 5G-compatible device to enjoy the benefits of this technology.

The good news is that the 2020 iPhone, with its 5G capabilities, remains Apple's most affordable flagship phone that supports the feature. This makes it a smart choice for budget-conscious consumers who desire the latest technology without breaking the bank.

So, while newer models may be on the horizon, the iPhone 12's continued presence on Apple's website demonstrates its enduring relevance and value.

Category iPhone 12 Chipset A14 Bionic chip

6-core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores

4-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine Display Super Retina XDR display

15.40 cm / 6.1‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLED display Rear Camera Dual 12MP camera system: Main and Ultra Wide cameras

Main: ƒ/1.6 aperture

Ultra Wide: ƒ/2.4 aperture and 120° field of view Front Camera 12MP camera

ƒ/2.2 aperture Battery Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Video Playback up to 17 hours (11 hours if streamed)

Design and display

The iPhone 12 shares similarities with the latest iPhones with sharp, 90-degree edges. This design tweak was first offered on this model only. Since then, it is being continued, offering a sleek and modern look that is both eye-catching and practical. It also boasts a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display that delivers remarkable clarity and crispness.

Unlike its predecessor, the iPhone 12's display is of better quality, offering a more immersive viewing experience. While some Android devices may boast higher refresh rates, its standard 60Hz refresh rate ensures a smooth and seamless performance that's hard to match.

Overall, there have been advancements in the newer iPhones, but it still manages to offer satisfactory performance.

Performance and cameras

Equipped with the first-ever 5-nanometer processor to be integrated into a smartphone, this iPhone delivers a power-packed performance. While it's true that as of 2023, some Android phones have caught up to the iPhone 12 in terms of processing power, Apple's flagship device still holds its own position against its competitors.

In terms of the camera, at first glance, the 2020 iPhone's setup may not seem like much of an advancement from its predecessors, featuring the same wide and ultra-wide sensors as before.

However, the sensors' overall capability has been significantly enhanced, resulting in an improved and impressive photographic experience.

So, while it may not have the best sensors or the highest megapixel count on the market, this flagship camera setup produces stunning results that speak for themselves.

Verdict

Overall, while it's difficult to point out any cons of owning the iPhone 12 itself, it may not be the best option available on the market at a price tag of $599. Other smartphones such as the Google Pixel and Samsung S23 series can be a better option if you can compromise for an Android since these devices offer up-to-date features such as a 120Hz display and telephoto lens.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes