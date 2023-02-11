Pixel 7 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which flagship Android device should you get in 2023?

The Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra are among the best Android flagships that are currently available on the market. With an outstanding camera and a brand-exclusive S pen, the Samsung S22 Ultra is a popular choice amongst consumers. However, Google's device is just as favored, with a wide array of features and capabilities, such as computational photography and speedy Android upgrades.

While the best smartphone between the two is obviously a device that can handle your individual needs and preferences, there are a few things you must know before selecting either one of these flagship offerings. This article will explore all the necessary information you need to know in order to select the best flagship smartphone of 2023.

Pixel 7 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra comparison: Prices, features, and more

Specs, design, and build quality

Phone Galaxy S22 Ultra Pixel 7 Pro Current Price Starts at $919 Starts at $799 Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 2200 Google Tensor G2 Display 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200, 20:9) LTPO OLED, 120Hz 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120, 19.5:9) LTPO OLED, 120Hz Camera 108MP (Primary), 10MP (Telephoto), 12MP (Ultrawide) 50MP Main camera, 12MP Ultrawide, 48MP telephoto Battery 5000mAh, up to 45W fast charging, up to 15W wireless charging 5000mAh, up to 23W fast charging, up to 23W wireless charging

Interestingly, when it comes to their physical appearances, the Google Pixel 7 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra share certain similarities, such as having large screens curved on the long edges as well as an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

However, these phones are designed quite differently with some major deviations in design. While the Pixel 7 Pro has a camera bar and maintains the unique Pixel esthetic, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a plain glass rear with a separate camera module in the upper left corner.

In terms of build quality, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has the upper hand with a more firm and dense feel, alongside an elegant and classy look with its flat top and bottom edges. Additionally, the Galaxy S22 Ultra includes a built-in S Pen, which is a unique advantage for Samsung and a reviving factor, as it wasn't included in the 2021 lineup.

Display and performance

Both the Pixel 7 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra boast breathtaking 1440p OLED displays, with each offering capable of portraying smooth visuals with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. While the display size on the Pixel 7 Pro measures 6.7 inches, the one on the Samsung S22 Ultra is only slightly larger at 6.8 inches, which isn't much of a difference.

In terms of brightness, the Pixel has a peak brightness of 1,500 nits, while the Samsung S22 Ultra can reach up to 1,750 nits in a bright outdoor environment. While these figures are certainly impressive, it's unlikely that either phone will need to reach these levels of brightness on a regular basis. Nevertheless, both screens offer ample brightness for use in most lighting conditions and deliver vivid, crystal-clear images.

Camera

When choosing between the Pixel 7 Pro and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it will come down to individual preferences in terms of camera capabilities. The Pixel boasts a 50MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide, and a 48MP 5x telephoto camera.

In comparison, the S22 Ultra has a 108MP primary, a 10MP ultrawide, a 10MP 3x telephoto, and a 10MP 10x telephoto, offering far more versatility in terms of magnification levels.

Some people may favor Google's computational photography, which is widely considered to be the best amongst multiple flagship devices. Additionally, the Pixel tends to have faster shutter speeds in low light, making it perfect for indoor shots of moving subjects.

Verdict

While both smartphones have their own merits and demerits, each of these devices are better in certain areas. If you're looking for durability, a premium look, better magnification levels in the camera, a stylus pen, and have a few extra bucks to spend, the Samsung S22 Ultra is the ideal option for you.

In contrast, the Pixel 7 Pro offers superior biometrics and haptics, the fastest Android updates, and exceptional computational photography at a comparatively affordable price. If these features interest you, the 7 Pro is exactly what you should go for.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

