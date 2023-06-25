Is CDKeys trustworthy for PS5 games?

CDKeys is a gray-market video game reseller. It offers game codes at knocked-off prices as compared to other retailers like Steam, Origin, or the PS Store. Sometimes titles are offered for as much as 80% off of their retail price, which makes the website very lucrative. However, there are plenty of such platforms that scam gamers of their hard-earned cash, making their legitimacy questionable.

CDKeys mostly deals in video game codes that can be activated from the likes of the PlayStation Store, Steam, Origin, and GOG. The store doesn't sell cheap Windows or Microsoft Office copies, however, unlike other competitors in the market.

In this article, we will go over CDKeys' mode of operation and whether buying games from the website will be worthwhile for players. We will consider user ratings, third-party scam checkers, and our experience before deciding on whether you should buy titles from the gray-market reseller.

How do I buy PS5 and PC games from CDKeys?

The site has a pretty straightforward way of buying video games. Follow these steps if you are new:

Step 1: Search for the game you wish to purchase from the gray-market reseller.

Step 2. If the title is listed on CDKeys, cross-verify the prices before moving forward with the purchase. Generally, games are available for much less than usual on the site.

Step 3. Once you have verified you have access to the particular platform and store, head over to the key activation section for the same and enter the code you received from the reseller. The game should now be added to your account, and you can proceed to download and install it on your device.

Is CDKeys legit?

Yes, you can buy video game keys from CDKeys since it is a legitimate marketplace and ranks among the better options in the gray-market-reseller crowd. Codes bought from this website have worked for many. Reportedly, the website is owned and managed by the Dutch video game company, Sensible Digital B.V., who had a physical stall at E3 2016, which only adds to its credibility.

It is worth noting that the reseller has strict policies against listing stolen video game keys for cheap. The websites says that it buys games from sources around the world. According to the company's version, it saves money on distribution costs.

We believe this story is more like a fairy tale that doesn't make a ton of sense. Instead, the reseller may be buying the games in bulk when they are on sale and then listing them at a marked-up price on the website once the promotion period is over.

Overall, most players have reported that games bought from CDKeys have worked across the board. Although there have been a few negative reviews, we believe there's no red flag to watch out for. Thus, you can consider buying your next game at a discounted price from the website.

