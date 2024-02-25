Is Google shutting down Gmail? All rumors explored

The news of Google shutting down Gmail is going viral all over the internet. The tech giant was already in the headlines over Gemini’s inability to create images of white people. And now, a post on social media platforms is in circulation claiming that the company is shutting down its popular email client.

The post titled “Google is sunsetting Gmail” has garnered millions of views, and the users of the Google flagship product, Gmail, are confused and tense regarding the news. The viral image states that Google will shut off Gmail on August 01, 2024. Here’s the full tweet:

Google has a long history of saying goodbye to apps, services, and hardware. In total, the number is close to 300. You can also check details about the same at “https://killedbygoogle.com/.” (A dedicated website that lists all the tools killed by Google).

But is Google shutting down Gmail? Let’s check the truth behind the viral news in the article below.

Is Google shutting down Gmail?

Gmail is the largest email service in the world, with around 1.8 billion active users worldwide. It is very famous for its user-friendly interface, efficient spam filtering, and generous storage capacity. Shutting down such a massive application is indeed unexpected and startling.

Many people have been shocked by the post, prompting confusion and disappointment. The news seems very genuine as mere hours before this, Google announced the shutdown of Google Pay to simplify the company's product lineup. A user shared his thoughts on X:

Another user shared that this provided them an opportunity to finally switch to another user.

However, many individuals were quick to dismiss it as a hoax. @WilmsRolf, a user on X, stated that this doesn’t make any sense at all.

Another user focused on how dangerously fast misinformation spread and prioritized fact-checking before jumping to conclusions.

After so much speculation around the viral post, the tech giant finally stepped in and put an end to the “Google shutting down Gmail” hoax. Google clarified that they are not sunsetting their email client. They issued a one-line statement on X stating that Gmail is not going anywhere.

While it is true that the most popular email client is not going anywhere, there’s a grain of truth in the satirical post about Google shutting down Gmail.

From January 2024, Gmail discontinued its HTML-only version. Although it lacks many features of the standard version, like chat, spell check, search filters, and advanced shortcut keys, to name a few, it was a handy tool for people with low-connectivity areas or old browsers.

Tech experts also came to curb the rumors, adding that the company was shutting down only the HTML version of Gmail and not the entire service.

Marsha Collier, a tech educator, also shared the same details:

That said, it is confirmed that the news of Google shutting down Gmail was a hoax, and people can still use the email client to send, receive, and store their emails. Gmail is here to stay.

