Are Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 servers back online?

Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 servers were taken offline after several bugs and issues surfaced in Activision’s titles. The developers seem to have made a tough decision and taken down the live service for both games to investigate and deploy the necessary fixes. However, the multiplayer and resurgence ranked modes were hit the hardest and had been down for a while.

Activision quickly took note of the recurring issues, and the official X pages for the platform constantly made posts to update the community about the team’s progress. The developers slowly rolled out patches to repair one feature at a time, including Zombies, Ranked Play, Battle Pass, and SR progression.

This article will highlight whether the Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 servers are online.

Are the servers online for Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)?

Yes, Call of Duty servers across Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 are online for all platforms, per the Activision online services webpage. The page also suggests that you use a wired network, limit bandwidth for other applications, check your internet speed, and restart your router in case of any connectivity problems in Warzone or Modern Warfare 3.

The developers initially deployed fixes to address game accessibility problems and slowly made their way into the mode-specific bugs. One of the biggest problems that caused a lot of panic was the sudden failure of progression tracking.

This affected player account levels, Skill Rating (SR) gains and losses, and Battle Pass progression, and eventually caused the multiplayer and resurgence ranked to be taken offline.

Fortunately, the ranked lobbies are up and running again, but the developers might still be patching more issues in the background for an improved gameplay experience. Some players reported that a few in-game tabs, specifically the Battle Pass, failed to open and display the overall progression.

A few cases showcased that all of the unlocked weapons were reset to level 1, which sometimes led to players losing a few of the custom loadouts.

Combined, these problems created an outrage in the community, and the player base demanded immediate fixes. Skill Based Match Making (SBMM) reportedly got removed as all accounts were reset to the first ranks. However, the developers have assured the community that the fixes are being deployed and that players will soon be able to see the progression in-game.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out on the official Call of Duty X page for more announcements. While some of the more immediate issues have been addressed, it might take time to fix more complex problems, as Activision would need to investigate the root cause of such a massive list of problems.

