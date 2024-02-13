Warzone Ranked Resurgence "matchmaking not working" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more 

There have been numerous errors plaguing Warzone Ranked Resurgence, and at the top of that list is "matchmaking not working" error. There have been numerous reports indicating that players have been unable to matchmake with their party members or even solo in some instances, leading to frustration within the community.

This article provides a brief on the leading causes for this error, possible fixes to bypass it, and other related information.

Possible fixes for "matchmaking not working" error in Warzone Ranked Resurgence

Expand Tweet

Despite matching Party SR Restrictions in Warzone Season 2, numerous players have reported facing the "matchmaking not working" error in Ranked Resurgence. While iron-clad reasons have not yet been discovered by Activision, previous renditions of this error have often been traced back to server-side or network errors on the client side (player's side).

While server-side errors can only be fixed by developers, client-side errors, for the most part, can be tackled by players themselves.

Here are a few possible fixes you can try implementing to bypass the "matchmaking not working" error in Warzone Ranked Resurgence.

1) Check your internet connection

Poor internet connection is a common issue for multiplayer games, such as WZ. Thus, check your connectivity, reconnect your wires, and ensure that your console or PC has a stable internet connection.

If these prerequisites are all checked out and the issue still isn't fixed, move on to the next step.

2) Use LAN connectivity

While Wi-Fi might give you a stable response, wireless connectivity is never an ideal solution for online gaming. There are frequent packet-loss issues and consistent network disruptions that affect multiplayer gaming.

Try using a LAN cable to connect your gaming device to your router. LAN connectivity ensures smooth transfer of data between your router and your PC/console. If this doesn't work, move on to the next possible fix.

3) Verify your game files

Network disruptions or even failure to properly shut down your console or PC could lead to the game files getting corrupted. While they don't hamper all your in-game features, they can often lead to errors such as the "matchmaking not working" error in Warzone Ranked Resurgence.

You can bypass this issue by verifying your game files in your preferred client, i.e., Steam or Battle.net. If the issue persists, the last option would be to re-install the game.

For more Warzone Season 2 news, check these links below:

Best loadout to use in Warzone Ranked Resurgence || Al Mazrah return ||