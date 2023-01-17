Is the Huawei Mate 50 Pro worth buying in 2023?

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro is one of the best devices the Chinese brand has ever produced, and it comes stacked with high-end specifications that can battle without the best in the market. It's the perfect device for users with different needs and contains special hardware to deliver consistent performance.

However, it's not a device released in 2023. Hence, some questions arise over its viability. The mobile space has been evolving quite rapidly over the last few years, and today's flagship can quickly lose its spot.

This raises a big question for those planning to get the Huawei Mate 50 Pro in 2023. After all, the year has just started, and some promising models are set to be released in the next few months. Will it be beneficial to still opt for Huawei's flagship, or is there a better alternative to try out? Let's see what hardware is within the model and if it can be a viable pick in 2023.

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro does well in terms of specifications, but it has one major negative

One look at the specifications will explain why the Huawei Mate 50 Pro has done so well in the flagship market. They are top-notch, and the device can seamlessly do any task. While 2023 will see the emergence of better technology, it's unrealistic to expect the quality to be a major red flag.

Brand Huawei Price $980-$1020 Specifications 6.74" screen OLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8 GB RAM, 256/512 GB ROM, 4,700 mAh Battery with fast charging

Very few devices match the 6.74" screen size of the device. The large display has a full OLED panel with support of up to 120 Hz refresh rate. With a native resolution of 2616*1212 and identification of over 1 billion colors, the device's screen is truly an amazing feature.

It's about more than just the look and display, as the Huawei Mate 50 Pro comes with a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It was the strongest Android processor last year and will continue to do well in 2023.

The said device is only available in an 8 GB RAM variant, which is more than adequate. Buyers will get a greater choice in terms of internal storage, as the dual SIM model can get 512 GB of ROM.

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro has a decent camera package that supports different kinds of photography. Aside from the standard lens, the default setup supports telephoto zoom and ultrawide. This makes the camera setup quite useful, and there's support for 4K video recording.

All this is powered by a 4,700 MAH battery, which comes with fast charging to ensure that a user never runs out of juice. Overall, the device's specifications are quite robust and allow users to utilize it for various purposes.

Is it worth getting the Huawei Mate 50 Pro in 2023?

The answer to the question needs to be straightforward, and it will largely depend on the upgrades Huawei makes to the device. When the model was unveiled in September 2022, there was no support for 5G. Getting a mobile at any price range without 5G support in 2023 makes very little sense.

It's hard to estimate the exact price, but the device can be found under the $1000 mark on most occasions. Some devices in this range come with similar specifications and 5G feasibility.

Then there's the issue of Google's ongoing clash with Huawei and its devices. While the problems can be bypassed, they could also prove to be another stumbling block.

Aside from these factors, the Huawei Mate 50 Pro is a solid offering in every sense of technology. Despite the premium price, these small factors bring much more viable alternatives. It's best to wait to see if 5G comes eventually and whether the said model gets good discounts in 2023.

