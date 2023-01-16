Is the HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset worth buying in 2023?

The HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset came out quite a while back in 2017 and has since been quite popular with gamers, streamers, and audiophiles alike. Since its release, this headset has been the go-to for the gaming community and continues to be one of the best-performing gaming headsets on the market.

Gaming headsets like the HyperX Cloud Alpha play a significant role for gamers, providing them with crisp audio and microphones for communications. Long hours of level grinding or simple esports rounds require dedicated headsets that are specifically designed with gamers' basic requirements in mind, such as comfort, quality, durability, etc.

Thus, it is advised for avid gamers to invest in quality gaming headsets like the HyperX Cloud Alpha and others for an immersive experience. They are decent investments for audiophiles, editors, and streamers due to their performance and detailed sound quality.

Is the HyperX cloud Alpha worth it in 2023?

Specifications

Compatibility PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Form Factor Over-ear, Closed Back Weight 207g Driver 50mm with neodymium magnets, Custom Dynamic Frequency Response 13HZ-27KHZ Connection Type 3.5mm wired Cable Length 4.26ft detachable headset cable, 6.56ft PC extension cable Audio Controls In-Line audio control Ear cushions Memory Foam Frame Type Aluminium Impedance 65 ohms Microphone Detachable

When it comes to performance, the CloudX Alpha has standard features expected of a gaming headset. Distinguishable mids and enjoyable highs are the hallmarks of a quality gaming headset. To provide you with in-game audio, teammate voices, and background music at the same time, these headsets must achieve a delicate balance between frequencies.

Here are some key points to consider before buying this headset.

1) Build: This one has a premium build with an aluminum frame. It has a visually appealing color scheme of red and black and is available in other variations. The overhead band and ear cups have memory foam for quality comfort.

Additionally, they have been designed with an air-release mechanism that dissipates the noise factor of the bass from the cups. Despite the lack of swivel or rotation, the band is very flexible and durable for long-term uses.

HyperX Cloud Alpha (Image via hp.com)

2) Cables: The wirings are tangle-free and detachable. For maximum reach, an adequate length has been provided. Its 3.5mm jack fits closely and is less likely to fall out of the socket even during rigorous movements.

Although a travel pouch is included in the box, carrying all of the detachable elements while traveling can be difficult.

3) Audio Quality: The sound quality of the HyperX Cloud Alpha is decent, as expected. The dual-chambered 50mm drivers can produce distinguishable mids and highs in games. The bass doesn't drown out the mids, as seen with bass-heavy headsets.

'Presence' is also impressive, but it can be distracting for heavy breathers, so it's best to optimize with an equalizer. Impedance levels are at a near-optimal of 65 ohms, allowing for good sound quality while requiring a standard amount of power.

Naruto edition of the HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset (Image via hyperx.com)

4) Microphone: The HyperX Cloud Alpha has a great detachable microphone. The frequency response on the mic is quite good and has noise cancelations that will deliver clear voices to your teammates during games.

The microphone also has a decent sensitivity of -43dBV which allows it to catch and modulate sound volumes.

5) Audio Control: The in-line audio control is conveniently located and easy to use. It houses the microphone, a mute button, and a volume wheel for easy control of sound levels. The HyperX Cloud Alpha also supports a 7.1 surround adapter for an immersive experience, but it has to be bought separately.

6) Dual-Chamber Driver Tech: The HyperX Cloud Alpha advertises a dual-chamber technology dedicated to improving audio variations. Usually, in single-chamber drivers, all frequencies are clubbed together, resulting in one aspect overpowering the others.

The dual-chamber technology aims to distinguish the various aspects like the bass, mids, highs, etc. so as to provide clear and distinct feedback of all the frequencies. Thus, everything can be heard clearly across the headset, from background music to enemy footsteps.

The earcups do not have any active noise cancelations but a passive noise cancelation, which is decent enough even if it allows a little ambient noise.

7) Platform compatibility: This headset is Discord and TeamSpeak certified, and is also compatible with Skype, Ventrilo, Mumble, and others as standard gaming headsets are.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha remains a favorite of the gaming community for its stylish design and quality performance. The headset does well, but when it comes to pricing, a few competitors like Corsair and Razor provide similar specs at aggressive prices.

However, when it comes to gaming headsets, it all comes down to personal preference and brand reliability. Thus, Cloud Alpha is worth looking into going forward in 2023. You can get it from Amazon (for US customers and for international customers).

