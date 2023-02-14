Is the Logitech G935 wireless gaming headset worth buying in February 2023?

The Logitech G935 is a premium gaming accessory, offering users the convenience of wireless audio coupled with minimal latency and a snug design. The wireless headset was launched in 2019, impressing multiple gamers with its unmatched features. However, it’s been a while since the G935 went on sale for the first time.

Having spent over five years on the market, the Logitech G935 has undoubtedly suffered the consequences of age. Moreover, other accessory manufacturers have launched newer wireless headsets powered by younger technologies, which may seem better than the G935.

With innumerable options in gaming headsets, it’s natural for fans to wonder whether the Logitech G935 is relevant in February 2023. This article will discuss the G935’s features and give a final verdict on its relevance to help gamers decide.

The Logitech G935 is an excellent wireless headset for competitive gamers in 2023 despite a few caveats

The Logitech G935 is priced at $169.99, but users can spot a discount on it on most days of the year. Logitech’s official online store is selling the headset for $129.99 at the time of writing. Readers can find similar discounts via third-party retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.

Considering the usual price drop users can grab on the headset, the G935 definitely seems to be a worthwhile gaming headset in 2023. Let’s take a look at its features to gain a clear idea.

Features

The G935 wireless headset is powered by Logitech’s powerful 50mm Pro-G audio drivers, helping deliver clear and immersive audio to create a premium gaming experience. With DTS Headphone:X 2.01, the G935 promises precise spatial audio beyond what the standard 7.1 surround channel can provide.

The G935 supports both wired and wireless modes. Using 2.4 GHz wireless technology, a fully charged Logitech G935 headset can run for up to 12 hours without lighting and for up to eight hours with it.

The headset also features a 3.5 mm analog input that allows players to use it as a wired accessory. Additionally, they can continue playing while charging the headset using the USB cable.

In addition to audio-centric features, the G935 is adorned with LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting and supports extensive customization using Logitech’s G-Hub software. It also comes with a Mic+ 6mm boom microphone that is retractable into the headphones when not in use.

Due to its connectivity options, the Logitech G935 is usable across all major gaming platforms, including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. However, certain features like the 7.1 surround DTX are platform-restricted.

In addition to technical specifications, the G935 is known for its well-thought build, which makes the headset extremely comfortable for long gaming sessions. However, the physical design isn't very appealing to the eye.

If you aren't bothered about its looks, the G935 is the perfect accessory for hardcore gamers who cannot compromise on audio.

Category Logitech G935 wireless gaming headset Weight 379g Audio Drivers 50mm Pro-G Frequency Response 20Hz-20KHz Impedance 39 Ohms (passive), 5k Ohms (active) Sensitivity 93 +/-3 dB Microphone 6mm boom microphone, flip-to-mute Battery No lighting: 12 Hrs Default lighting: 8 Hrs Compatibility PC: Full Support Playstation 4 & 5: USB wireless stereo only & 3.5 mm wired Xbox: 3.5mm wired PC-only features: Dolby 7.1 Range Indoor: 49.22 ft (15 m), Outdoor: 65.62 ft (20 m)

Verdict

Considering its features and price tag, the Logitech G935 is definitely a worthwhile gaming headset to purchase in 2023. It is one of Logitech’s best-selling gaming headsets and is a perfect fit for competitive first-person shooter games, which require players to process the most intricate audio details.

However, some of its direct competitors, namely the Steelseries Arctis 9 and Razer Kraken V3 Pro, are also worth considering.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

