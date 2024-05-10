Is the Nvidia GTX 1650 good enough for gaming in 2024?

For gamers on a tight budget, the Nvidia GTX 1650 is one of the best graphics cards after the popular RTX 3060 series. Games are getting more and more advanced with time, and these upgrades mean greater requirements from the devices that run them.

So, is the GTX 1650 good enough for gaming in 2024? Yes, the GTX 1650 can handle modern games, with a few compromises made in terms of settings. The card performs surprisingly well in games like Horizon Forbidden West, Palworld, Tekken 8, and more.

While the GTX 1650 can handle spec-heavy titles, it is important to consider other peripherals like processor and RAM. Moreover, not all games can run at the best settings, and there would have to be some compromises indefinitely.

This article looks at the performance, functionality, and features of the Nvidia GTX 1650.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Why the Nvidia GTX 1650 is good enough for games in 2024

The Nvidia GTX 1650 was released as a budget-friendly option back in 2019. It caters to gamers on a tight budget and, for the longest time, has been great for playing high-end titles with relevant ease. It has just the right specifications to run most games at 1080p, with decent framerates and almost no lag.

Speaking of specifications, the GTX 1650 features the Turing architecture, along with Nvidia G-Sync and Ansel support. However, it cannot handle real-time ray tracing, which is expected in a graphics card of this budget and spec-sheet.

Here are the GTX 1650's specs:

Features Nvidia GTX 1650 Architecture Turing Base clock speed 1020 - 1395 Boost clock speed 1245 - 1560 Memory bandwidth 128 GB/s Memory configuration 4GB GDDR5 Power 35 - 50 W

How does the Nvidia GTX 1650 perform in modern games?

The GTX 1650 performs incredibly well in most modern games. While it may not run at 4K, it can still comfortably run AAA titles at 1080p.

The graphics card can even run less demanding titles at 1440p. It can run at 1080p with high settings on games like Manor Lords and still get framerates ranging from 40-50fps.

The GTX 1650 looks incredible on Manor Lords (Image via Steam)

Other modern AAA titles the GTX 1650 can run include Palworld, Horizon Forbidden West, Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, COD: Warzone, and many more. All of these games can run at 1080p, but there'd have to be some compromise in terms of graphics quality.

Nvidia GTX 1650: What are its advantages and disadvantages?

Despite being significantly less powered than most modern-day graphics cards, the GTX 1650 is still a modest option that is well-respected in the gaming community. While not the best, and certainly not the most efficient, it performs incredibly well. However, while it has multiple positives, it also has its downsides.

Pros:

It is an inexpensive and budget-friendly option for those getting started with PC gaming.

It can handle many modern games at 1080p resolution with decent frame rates, especially on medium to high settings.

Consumes very little power, making them ideal for pre-built PCs with limited power supplies.

Cons:

The graphics card struggles with smooth performance at higher resolutions like 1440p or 4K.

Ideally, it is not the most future-proof option and may not be able to run demanding games in the future.

Competition exists, and depending on the price, AMD's Radeon RX 570 might offer better performance for the money.

Final verdict

Personally, I feel the Nvidia GTX 1650 is good enough to handle titles for a couple more years. It caters to gamers on a tight budget but still offers great performance for the price.

However, with the way the gaming industry is evolving, and titles having greater graphics with each release, it will be hard for the GTX 1650 to handle games after a certain point.

But as of 2024, it is more than enough and is a great graphics card for budget-conscious gamers.

Check out other similar articles by Sportskeeda:

Is AMD RX Vega 64 still good for gaming in 2024? || Is Intel Iris Xe graphics worth it for gaming in 2024?