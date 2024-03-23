Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super are powerful enough to run Horizon Forbidden West with some compromises. Being entry-level graphics cards, these are still used by gamers due to their affordability. Though not as powerful as the newer options, you can still get the most out of it with some performance tweaks in the game settings.

Horizon Forbidden West is a pretty spec-heavy game and requires moderately high specifications to be playable. Its minimum requirements are the Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super and in this article, we will discuss the best graphics settings for the same.

Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650

Horizon Forbidden West provides good performance with GTX 1650 (Image via Steam)

Horizon Forbidden West was recently released on PC, and the Nvidia GTX 1650 falls under the minimum system requirements. Despite being a demanding title, Horizon Forbidden West can still run on the GTX 1650, granted there will be some compromises in terms of quality.

Display settings:

Window mode: Exclusive Fullscreen

Exclusive Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Cinematic letterboxing: Off

Off Refresh rate: 60Hz

60Hz VSync: Off

Off NVIDIA Reflex low latency: Off

Off Dynamic range: As per preference

As per preference Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Off

Off Upscale method: AMD FSR 2.2

AMD FSR 2.2 Upscale quantity: Quality

Quality DLSS frame generation: Off

Graphics settings:

Preset: Medium

Medium Texture quality: Medium

Medium Texture filtering: 2x Anisotropic

2x Anisotropic Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Screen space shadows: Off

Off Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflections: Low

Low Level of detail: Medium

Medium Hair quality: Medium

Medium Crowd quality: Medium

Medium Terrain quality: Medium

Medium Water quality: Medium

Medium Clouds quality: Medium

Medium Translucency quality: Default

Default Parallax occlusion mapping: Off

Off Field of view: +0%

+0% Depth of field: High

High Bloom: Off

Off Motion blur strength: 0

0 Sharpness: 0

0 Lens flares: Off

Off Vignette: Off

Off Radial blur: Off

Off Chromatic aberration: Off

Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 Super

Horizon Forbidden West performs slightly better with the GTX 1650 Super (Image via Steam)

Horizon Forbidden West is quite demanding in terms of performance. However, it can still run on the Nvidia GTX 1650 Super and perform slightly better than the GTX 1650. Nevertheless, the graphics would have to be limited to medium settings for the most part.

Display settings:

Window mode: Exclusive Fullscreen

Exclusive Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Cinematic letterboxing: Off

Off Refresh rate: 60Hz

60Hz VSync: Off

Off NVIDIA Reflex low latency: Off

Off Dynamic range: As per preference

As per preference Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Off

Off Upscale method: AMD FSR 2.2

AMD FSR 2.2 Upscale quantity: Quality

Quality DLSS frame generation: Off

Graphics settings:

Preset: Medium

Medium Texture quality: Medium

Medium Texture filtering: 2x Anisotropic

2x Anisotropic Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Screen space shadows: Off

Off Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflections: Low

Low Level of detail: Medium

Medium Hair quality: Medium

Medium Crowd quality: Medium

Medium Terrain quality: Medium

Medium Water quality: Medium

Medium Clouds quality: Medium

Medium Translucency quality: Default

Default Parallax occlusion mapping: Off

Off Field of view: +0%

+0% Depth of field: High

High Bloom: Off

Off Motion blur strength: 0

0 Sharpness: 5

5 Lens flares: Off

Off Vignette: Off

Off Radial blur: Off

Off Chromatic aberration: Off

