Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super are powerful enough to run Horizon Forbidden West with some compromises. Being entry-level graphics cards, these are still used by gamers due to their affordability. Though not as powerful as the newer options, you can still get the most out of it with some performance tweaks in the game settings.
Horizon Forbidden West is a pretty spec-heavy game and requires moderately high specifications to be playable. Its minimum requirements are the Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super and in this article, we will discuss the best graphics settings for the same.
Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650
Horizon Forbidden West was recently released on PC, and the Nvidia GTX 1650 falls under the minimum system requirements. Despite being a demanding title, Horizon Forbidden West can still run on the GTX 1650, granted there will be some compromises in terms of quality.
Display settings:
- Window mode: Exclusive Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Cinematic letterboxing: Off
- Refresh rate: 60Hz
- VSync: Off
- NVIDIA Reflex low latency: Off
- Dynamic range: As per preference
- Color blind mode: As per preference
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Off
- Upscale method: AMD FSR 2.2
- Upscale quantity: Quality
- DLSS frame generation: Off
Graphics settings:
- Preset: Medium
- Texture quality: Medium
- Texture filtering: 2x Anisotropic
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Screen space shadows: Off
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflections: Low
- Level of detail: Medium
- Hair quality: Medium
- Crowd quality: Medium
- Terrain quality: Medium
- Water quality: Medium
- Clouds quality: Medium
- Translucency quality: Default
- Parallax occlusion mapping: Off
- Field of view: +0%
- Depth of field: High
- Bloom: Off
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Sharpness: 0
- Lens flares: Off
- Vignette: Off
- Radial blur: Off
- Chromatic aberration: Off
Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 Super
Horizon Forbidden West is quite demanding in terms of performance. However, it can still run on the Nvidia GTX 1650 Super and perform slightly better than the GTX 1650. Nevertheless, the graphics would have to be limited to medium settings for the most part.
Display settings:
- Window mode: Exclusive Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Cinematic letterboxing: Off
- Refresh rate: 60Hz
- VSync: Off
- NVIDIA Reflex low latency: Off
- Dynamic range: As per preference
- Color blind mode: As per preference
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Off
- Upscale method: AMD FSR 2.2
- Upscale quantity: Quality
- DLSS frame generation: Off
Graphics settings:
- Preset: Medium
- Texture quality: Medium
- Texture filtering: 2x Anisotropic
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Screen space shadows: Off
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflections: Low
- Level of detail: Medium
- Hair quality: Medium
- Crowd quality: Medium
- Terrain quality: Medium
- Water quality: Medium
- Clouds quality: Medium
- Translucency quality: Default
- Parallax occlusion mapping: Off
- Field of view: +0%
- Depth of field: High
- Bloom: Off
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Sharpness: 5
- Lens flares: Off
- Vignette: Off
- Radial blur: Off
- Chromatic aberration: Off
