Best Tekken 8 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

The Nvidia GTX 1650 and 1650 Super are aging entry-level graphics cards. They were launched a couple of generations ago for budget gaming. However, to this date, they simply refuse to die and deliver superb performance in video games with some compromises to the graphics settings. Tekken 8, the latest fighting title in the market, runs pretty well on these GPUs with some tweaks applied.

Like any other high-profile release, Tekken 8 bundles a bunch of video game settings that allow players to fine-tune the performance according to their requirements. While this is praiseworthy, it's also a double-edged sword for those who want the best performance and start enjoying the game without much trial and error.

To help, this article lists the best graphics settings combinations for the 1650 and 1650 Super.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions

Best Tekken 8 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650

The GTX 1650 was initially launched for 1080p gaming with some compromises. Tekken 8 isn't very demanding on graphics hardware, so this resolution works pretty well for the graphics card. However, a few settings must be cranked down for an optimal experience.

We recommend a mix of Medium and High settings in the game. This ensures it looks visually impressive while also maintaining 60 FPS without major drops. The title also supports AMD FSR, and we recommend setting it to Quality for smooth gameplay.

The detailed settings recommendation is as follows:

Screen mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 V-Sync: Off

Off Variable rate shading: Off

Off Rendering quality preset: Custom

Custom Rendering scale: Custom

Custom Upscaling: FSR Quality

FSR Quality Anti-aliasing quality: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Texture quality: Medium

Medium Effect quality: Ultra

Ultra Post-processing quality: Ultra

Ultra Background quality: High

High Measure/Display FPS: On

Best Tekken 8 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 Super

The Nvidia GTX 1650 Super bundles slightly more rendering prowess than its non-Super sibling. This allows gamers on this GPU to crank up the settings slightly further in Tekken 8 without losing a bunch of performance. We recommend a mix of High and Ultra settings at 1080p for the best experience on the graphics card.

The detailed settings list for the graphics card is as follows:

Screen mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 V-Sync: Off

Off Variable rate shading: Off

Off Rendering quality preset: Custom

Custom Rendering scale: Custom

Custom Upscaling: FSR Quality

FSR Quality Anti-aliasing quality: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Texture quality: High

High Effect quality: Ultra

Ultra Post-processing quality: Ultra

Ultra Background quality: High

High Measure/Display FPS: On

The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super aren't the fastest GPUs in the market. They are falling apart in the latest video games and players need to seriously crank down the settings to get a decent experience. However, with the above settings combinations in place, you can still get away with a stable experience in Tekken 8.