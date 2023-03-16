Is Oppo A53 worth it in 2023?

When the Oppo A53 was released, it had fairly moderate stats, as the device targeted the budget-segment customer base. When it was originally released in 2020, the product was used by Oppo to establish itself as a leading brand in the Indian market. With its specifications three years ago, it was placed between the low and mid-budget segments.

Three years is a long time, especially with technology rapidly evolving. The flagships of 2020 have now become solid mid-budget offerings, but the same can’t be said about those that didn’t have modern hardware.

The Oppo A53 offered decent value for money but has lost a lot of traction. Recent years have seen some attractive options in the budget segment. The price of the Oppo A53 has fallen since, but there are some strong reasons for users to look elsewhere.

Disclaimer: This talks about the original A53, not the variant that comes with 5G.

Oppo A53 has lost early steam with advancements coming to budget segment

In 2023, the Oppo A53 might have been one of the best devices for its price. It came with a decent processor, an impressive camera setup and was backed by a superb battery. Much has now changed regarding specifications, as newer models come with better hardware.

Brand Oppo Display IPS LCD, 90Hz, 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~82.9% screen-to-body ratio) Processor Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) RAM 4/6 GB Storage 64/128 GB Camera 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06", 1.12µm, PDAF 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Battery 5,000 mAh, 18W wired

The 6.5” screen comes with IPS LCD, which was decent in 2020 but will feel dated now. However, the 90 Hz refresh rate could still come in handy even in today’s age. It’s not dynamic in nature, so users will have to switch it manually. With a pixel density of 270 ppi and a native resolution of 720x1600 pixels, the display is impressive.

Where the Oppo A53 feels underpowered is with its processor. The Snapdragon 460 used to be a capable performer but has lost its zeal. It will struggle with modern-age gaming and applications that consume plenty of resources.

In terms of RAM, the smartphone comes with 4 GB and 6 GB options. For storage, the available options alter between 64 GB and 128 GB. This is another key area where the device's age is prominent.

In 2020, the Oppo A53 had a great camera setup that featured a 13 MP primary camera, 2 MP Macro lens, and 2 MP depth sensor. Presently, there are better alternatives available on the market. Modern releases in the same segment often feature Ultrawide lenses when considering the device's original price. The selfie and rear cameras can record videos at 1080P 30 FPS with HDR support.

One area where the said device won’t feel dated is with its 5,000 mAh battery backed by an 18W charging capacity. However, that does not justify its weaknesses in other areas. An exception can be made for the Oppo A53 if it is available at a heavy discount. The launch price in the US is high for this day and age.

It would only make sense to consider the device if it costs around $140-$150, less than 50% of the listed price. However, at its original price, there are many better smartphones one can opt for. Users who decide on the A53 should not expect exceptional performance as it is best used for lighter applications.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

