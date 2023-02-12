Is the Samsung Galaxy S22+ worth buying in February 2023?

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is positioned as a more affordable alternative to the premium Galaxy S22 Ultra. It retains many of the design elements of the prior S21 series while offering improved camera capabilities and upgraded haptic feedback.

As the middle child of the Galaxy family, it may struggle to define its own identity, but it still boasts impressive specs and is worth considering for those who want a Samsung Galaxy phone without breaking the bank.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ still stands as one of the best flagship smartphones

At the 2022 Samsung Unpacked event, the Galaxy S22 Ultra model received much attention, but it might not be the ideal choice for the average user. The Galaxy S22 Plus is an alternative that is more suitable due to its lack of certain features that are not necessary for everyone.

Specifically, it doesn't have an S Pen, making it lighter, more compact, and easier to carry in a pocket. This can be seen as a positive aspect for those who don't use it regularly. Before moving further, let's take a look at its spec sheet.

Brand Samsung Current Price Starts at $869 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Display 6.6-inch 1080x2340px OLED @ 120Hz Camera 50MP main, 10MP telephoto (70mm), 12MP (120˚) Battery 4,500mAh, max 45W charging, 15W wireless

Design and display

The Galaxy S22+ shares many similarities with the Galaxy S22 but has a slightly larger screen size, measuring 0.5 inches more; however, this might not be very noticeable, and there are no other visual differences between the two.

The S22+ has a sleek and comfortable design, with rounded edges for easy handling. It also has an under-screen fingerprint scanner and is IP68-rated, making it resistant to water and dust. The use of the Gorilla Glass Victus+ makes it durable.

The Galaxy S22+ features a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, delivering rich contrasts and vivid colors. It is HDR 10+ certified and offers a smooth navigation experience due to its 120Hz refresh rate. Despite its FHD+ resolution, the screen is exceptionally sharp and among the most promising for a phone.

The screen is capable of producing high levels of brightness of up to 1750 nits, with the added bonus of an extra brightness mode for use in extremely bright environments. Overall, the display on the S22+ is highly regarded for its clarity, vividness, and color accuracy.

Performance and camera

The Galaxy S22+ has 8GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, making it highly qualified for multitasking and handling demanding mobile applications. Although it was a top-tier chip when it was released, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2 has since outperformed it.

However, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 remains a powerful processor. The battery on the S22+ is slightly smaller than its predecessor, with a 4,500 mAh power pack instead of the 4,800 mAh one. Its life may be affected, but the phone counteracts with a more power-efficient display and power-saving 4nm chip.

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ feature an identical camera setup, which has undergone substantial changes from the previous year's model. The 50-megapixel sensor has superseded the 12MP primary sensor.

Moreover, the larger sensor captures plenty of detail, and Samsung's color processing is tuned to produce vibrant images. Low-light performance has also improved, and the Adaptive Pixel mode, which combines data from a binned shot with a full-resolution one, is likely responsible for the more pleasing results.

The Galaxy S22 Plus is a great smartphone, delivering powerful performance and stunning telephoto camera shots. Samsung's display is always one of the best and offers an immersive viewing experience. With additional features like fast charging support, this is a great smartphone for you to buy in February 2023. Also, discounts will make it more value for money.

