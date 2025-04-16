Is Spotify down today? (April 16, 2025)

Spotify is currently down, and users worldwide have reported major disruptions while trying to use the music streaming service. Many have encountered issues like songs not playing, playlists failing to load, and the app crashing. The outage began around 8:45 am ET/5:45 am PST on April 16, 2025, and has affected users on both mobile and desktop.

Ad

Although some users still have access to offline content, most online features remain unavailable. In this article, we will take a closer look at how the outage has affected the experience of Spotify users.

How widespread was the Spotify outage on April 16, 2025?

This morning's Spotify outage appears to be global in scale. According to data from outage-tracking platforms like DownDetector, the issues with Spotify spiked rapidly and peaked at 48,130 complaints at 9:52 am ET/6:52 am PST. Users across North America, Europe, and parts of Asia have confirmed experiencing the same connectivity problems.

Ad

Trending

The outage report for the website (Image via DownDetector)

Social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) were quickly flooded with posts reflecting the frustration of Spotify users. However, despite widespread public speculation, the music streaming platform has not officially released any detailed explanation for the disruption. However, they took to their official X account to acknowledge the issue and assured users that the team is working on it.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For those trying to determine if the problem is local or part of a larger outage, monitoring services like DownDetector are the best way to stay informed. Users can also follow Spotify’s official support accounts for real-time updates.

How long do Spotify outages usually last?

As of now, there’s no official timeline for when Spotify services will be fully restored. The duration of past outages has varied widely, with some getting resolved within an hour and others taking several hours.

In the meantime, users are encouraged to listen to downloaded content or explore alternative platforms like Apple Music or YouTube Music. Lately, many streaming and social media platforms have been facing outages, as WhatsApp and Discord were also down a few days ago. We’ll continue monitoring the situation and update this article as more information becomes available.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ripan Majumdar Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.



Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.



Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.



Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing. Know More