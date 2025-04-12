Is WhatsApp down today? (April 12, 2025)

WhatsApp is currently down in many regions around the world, including the US, the UK, India, and more. It is one of the most popular instant messaging apps, and according to Backlinko, it has over 2 billion active users around the world. Both personal and business users rely on this app, and a disruption to its service can deal a devastating blow to them.
In this article, we will analyze WhatsApp's current status and explain everything you need to know.
Note: This is an ongoing issue that is subject to change.
WhatsApp current status
WhatsApp is currently down, and the report from DownDetector confirms it. As of this writing, DownDetector has reported a total of over 3000 reports from users confirming WhatsApp outages globally.
WhatsApp went down on April 12, 2025, at around 6:30 AM PST/ 9:30 AM EST/ 1:30 PM GMT. It seems its servers are offline in many regions. However, some users are reporting that it is somewhat operational for them.
When will it be restored?
As of this writing, there's no information on when you can expect WhatsApp services to return. Meta has yet to provide an official statement about it.
Why is WhatsApp down? Is it under a cyberattack?
Meta has yet to provide an official statement about whether this downtime is due to a server issue, server downtime, or a cyberattack. Therefore, we cannot say for sure.
Recently, X (Twitter) and multiple other social media sites suffered a similar fate. In fact, Elon Musk, the owner of X (Twitter), confirmed that the X downtime was indeed the result of a DDoS attack from a cyberattack group. Now, people are concerned that WhatsApp could be under a similar cyberattack.
However, there have been no such indications yet. We will provide an update once we learn the reason behind the WhatsApp downtime.