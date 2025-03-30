Is X (Twitter) down today? (March 30, 2025)

On March 30, 2025, X (formerly Twitter) servers went down, rendering the service inaccessible for many users globally. However, it's not completely inaccessible, as it may load once or twice if you keep refreshing the page.

Nonetheless, this has frustrated many users who browse it regularly. This prompted Elon Musk to post a confirmation that the platform is indeed facing a server issue as of this writing.

In this article, we will analyze X's current situation and explain what could be the root cause of the issue.

Note: This is an ongoing issue that is subject to change.

X (Twitter) current status

Downdetector reports of X (Image via X)

As of this writing, we are unable to access X personally. Therefore, we turned to Downdetector to view the platform's status. We found out that X went down at around 6:30 AM PST on March 30, 2025.

Downdetector received 300+ reports from users who are in the same situation. According to Downdetector, X is down in the US, the UK, India, and many other regions. Both the app and the web version are being affected by this outage. Grok, the AI of X Corp., is also inaccessible at the moment since the outage is related to X in the first place.

Why is X down? Is X under cyberattack once again?

On March 11, 2025, X was under a massive cyberattack that lasted many hours. The constant barrage of DDoS attacks rendered the site completely inaccessible, and users are worried that it's happening again. However, that's not what caused X to go down today.

X is inaccessible at the moment because the servers are down, and X employees are reportedly busy working in the background to fix it. Elon Musk quoted a Grok post, implying the issue has been caused by a massive number of fans using Grok.

Such a sudden influx of interest in Grok is pushing the servers, and the GPUs processing the AI data are also under heavy load. This explains why servers are running so hot and are unable to keep up with the demand. However, once the heavy load subsides, the server will likely be back up and running again, so there's nothing to worry about.

